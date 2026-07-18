I’m in my hometown, where I’ll be spending the next six months finishing my next book, Those People.

Before hunkering down in my book cave, I spent a week at St. John’s College in Santa Fe. While there, I did a talk on We Have Never Been Woke:

My main project for the week, however, was to co-lead a Summer Classics seminar on Don Quixote.

This is a book that impacted me greatly the first time I read it (at a moment when I was trying to rethink my life).

Don Quixote also influenced other writers I admire such as Kierkegaard, Nietzsche, Dostoevsky, Melville, Borges and Kafka. Consequently, even after my initial reading, I had the book and its themes refracted back in my direction through others who’ve shaped my thinking further.

And so, it was a real privilege to revisit the text this summer. It was an even bigger honor to co-lead this seminar alongside St. John’s new president (and a rad dude) J. Walter Sterling.

We Meet Again

In the same way that you can’t enter the same river twice, it’s hard to read the same book twice. Approaching Don Quixote roughly 20 years after the last time I read it was a very different experience -- in no small part because I’m in a very different place.

Among other changes, I’m now a Muslim. I’m married with children. I’ve enjoyed considerable professional success – following a very different career path than I could have imagined at the time. I’m definitely older. I’d like to think I’m wiser. I’ve certainly accumulated lots of credentials and academic knowledge over the intervening years. On top of this, I’ve lived on the East Coast for the past decade (for better or worse) and travelled across this country and many others (on trips with my wife or in the context of my book tour).

Of course, it’s not just me that’s changed. The world is also a very different place than it was in 2007. We’ve all been condemned to live through interesting times.

The context of this recent read-through was also novel (forgive the pun). As much as I’ve come to enjoy reading alone, or working through texts with undergraduates and grad students, it is a very different experience to dig into a book alongside a class of lifelong learners – i.e. folks who have extremely rich life experiences and knowledge bases they’re bringing with them to the classroom.

Our week-long dialogue was also disciplined by St. Johns’ unique (and fantastic) approach to education: students and tutors alike were strongly discouraged from reading or appealing to secondary literature, referring to current events, or engaging in eisegesis. We focus on the text itself – on understanding what’s actually on the page instead of making judgements about the text. Tutors (myself and Walter in this case) help structure the conversation by asking questions, pushing for clarifications, and serving as traffic cops for the discussion as needed – but there are no lectures. Nor is there a strong hierarchy: everyone refers to one-another without reference to title, rank, or role (i.e. Mr./ Ms. last name). Within the confines of this space, we’re all peers having a shared experience of a text and trying to learn from one-another: tutors and students alike. The goal isn’t to produce a singular “correct” interpretation but, rather, to surface what other people noticed and took away from the readings, and to sharpen or expand your own perspective through interaction with others who may see things differently (although consensus does often emerge on key points, disagreement and divergence is also prized). It was a 10/10 educational experience. I highly recommend others to give it a shot.

Finally, on top of the other differences discussed above, I was literally reading a different version of the text this time compared to last. On my first journey through the book, I read the Modern Library Classics version translated into English by Tobias Smollett in 1755 (and gifted to me by my best friend). In the Summer Classics seminar, everyone worked from the (justly) celebrated new translation by Edith Grossman.

I’ll be using the pagination from this version for any references from here on.

I’ll occasionally refer to events in either Book I or Book II. For those unfamiliar, the work was originally published as two books: the first part was published in 1605, the second in 1615.

As mentioned above, the approach to St. John’s is to discuss the content of books without frontloading a bunch of context or secondary literature. In that spirit, I’ll spend most of this essay pulling out some big themes of the text that were especially salient to me in this readthrough. In the conclusion, I’ll zoom out a little on the context and significance of the book (and the subheading about Plato will become clear).

Finally, the book features many rich characters who help drive the story and who go through full arcs that underscore, refine or elaborate key aspects of the author’s project. Here, however, I’ll focus tightly on Don Quixote himself.

With all that out of the way, let’s dive in…

Faith Without Works is Dead

Alonzo Quixano was a moderately prosperous landowner who, over the years, acquired a vast library. He read the Greek and Roman epics. He was fond of poetry. He knew the scriptures. He was most enamored, however, by stories of knight-errantry. He had encyclopedic knowledge of the exploits of the genre’s legendary heroes. He talked with others about these tales at length. He considered writing his own fanfic (p. 20) before deciding it would be more productive to directly embody the heroic ideals instead.

A consistent theme of Don Quixote (and my own book, for that matter) is that actions are far more important than words or beliefs. This is also a core theme of the Abrahamic scriptures which stress that, although belief and profession are important, “you know a tree by its fruit” (Matthew 7: 15-23) and “faith without works is dead” (James 2: 14-25). Likewise, philosophy, rightly-understood, has never been about knowledge or ideas for their own sake. The enterprise is fundamentally about determining what is right, good, true and valuable for the purpose of guiding action.

Many are bewildered and disturbed that the book’s protagonist actually acts on his beliefs – but this ends up being more an indictment of his critics than the man himself. Don Quixote’s conviction casts the emptiness of most of our commitments into unpleasant and sharp relief. There is a temptation to write him off as a zealot or crank so others don’t have to think of themselves as phonies.

Many around Don Quixote assume that he’s been brainwashed by romantic chivalry sagas to the point where he can no longer tell reality from fiction. However, the text makes it clear that something far more interesting is going on.

For one thing, the protagonist is very lucid about the reality that others do not see the world the same way he does. When he acquires the object he dubs the “Helmet of Mambrino,” Don Quixote explicitly recognizes that it seems like a mere barber’s basin to most others. However, he insists that things are often more than they appear to be, or, in any event, are more than just one thing (e.g. p. 155). How things are or have been does not determine how they must be in the future (i.e. the metal from the basin can be forged into virtually any form downstream). The fact that most cannot perceive the object to be anything more than a barber’s basin does not surprise or trouble Don Quixote too much; he understands that most of the people around him struggle to see the beauty, value or potential in anything (and anyone). And insofar as others see the object as worthless, so much the better: it means no one else will try to take it from him.

In a similar vein, it is not lost on Don Quixote that the profession he’s adopted is untimely. He repeatedly describes knight-errantry as a “forgotten” practice (p. 406; 471). He recognizes the “decadent” nature of the times he lives in (p. 464-5). However, these realities only enhance the perceived importance of his task: knight-errantry, from it’s inception, was intended as a remedy for societal decline.

In Don Quixote’s telling, knight-errantry arose in response to a breakdown of social norms, cohesion and purpose. Challenging the debased behaviors that increasingly defined society, knights-errant set out to protect damsels and widows, assist the poor, vulnerable and orphaned, free the oppressed and repel invaders. Through their willingness to carry out violence and subject themselves to hardship, privation and risk – and by following a strict honor code – they inspired and cajoled others to be better and do better (pp. 76-78)… first in England, and then in France, Italy, Greece, Spain and beyond (p. 88).

Don Quixote views it as his mission to lead a similar revival and usher in a new golden age (p. 142). He wants to awaken others’ “better angels,” draw their eye towards higher ideals and purpose, and inspire others to accomplish great things. He is going into this enterprise clear-eyed about its risks, difficulties and dim prospects:

“[Soldiers] have to go through one engagement after another, one battle after another, and emerge victorious in all of them in order to prosper only a little; but these miracles are not seen very often… How many more perish in war than profit from it? No doubt you will respond that there is no comparison, that the number dead cannot be counted, and those who have been rewarded, and survived, can be counted in three digits and never reach a thousand…happy were those blessed times that lacked the horrifying fury of the diabolic instruments of artillery, whose inventor, in my opinion, is in hell, receiving the reward for his accursed invention, which allows an ignoble and cowardly hand to take the life of a valiant knight, so that not knowing how it comes, or from where, a stray shot is fired into the courage and spirit that inflame and animate a brave heart, sent by one who perhaps fled in fear at the bright flare when the damned machine discharged it, and cuts off and ends in an instant the thoughts and life of one who deserved to enjoy may more long years. When I consider this, it grieves my soul that I have taken up the profession of knight errant in an age as despicable as the one we live in now, for although no danger can cause me to fear, it still fills me with misgivings to think that powder and tin may deprive me of the opportunity to become famous and renowned throughout the known world for the valor of my arm and the sharp edge of my sword. But God’s will be done, for I shall be more highly esteemed if I succeed in my purpose, for having confronted greater dangers than any faced by knights errant of old” (pp. 331-333).

“It will be useless to try to persuade me that I do not wish what heaven wishes, fortune ordains, reason demands, and, above all, what my will desires; for, knowing as I do the countless travails that accompany knight errantry, I also know the infinite benefits that can be attained through it; I know the path of virtue is very narrow, and the road of wickedness is broad and spacious; I know that their endings and conclusions are different, because the expansive, spacious road of wickedness ends in death, and the road of virtue, do narrow and difficult, ends in life, not the life that ends, but life everlasting” (p. 495).

Finally, the protagonist does not uncritically believe everything he’s read about knight-errantry. Don Quixote makes it clear that although most of the legends may be tied to events and people that actually existed (p. 425-7), the stories are also defined by exaggeration, omission and simplification. Yet, insofar as these stories diverge from reality, the tales are often better for it, and we are also better for it, because the legendary form of these people and events give us something greater to strive towards than a more accurate account may have:

“When a painter wishes to win fame in his art, he attempts to copy the original works of the most talented painters he knows; this same rule applies to all the important occupations and professions that serve to embellish nations, and it must be, and it is, followed when the man who wishes to be known as prudent and long-suffering imitates Ulysses, in whose person and hardships homer painted a living portrait of prudence and forbearance; Virgil, too, in the person of Aeneas, portrayed for us the valor of a devoted son and the sagacity of a valiant and experienced captain; they were depicted and described not as they were, but as they should have been, to serve as examples of virtue to men who came after them” (p. 193).

“Not every poet who praises a lady, calling her by another name, really has one. Do you think the Amaryllises, Phylises, Sylvias, Dianas, Galateas, Alidas, and all the rest that fill the books, ballads, barbershops and theaters are really ladies of flesh and blood who belong to those who celebrate them? No, of course not, for most are imagined in order to provide a subject for their verses, and so that people will think of them as lovers and as men who have the capacity to be lovers” (p. 201).

“Actions that do not change or alter the truth of history do not need to be written if they belittle the hero. By my faith, Aeneas was not as pious as Virgil depicts him, nor Ulysses as prudent as Homer describes him” (p. 476).

“There is much to say regarding whether the histories of knights errant are imaginary or not” (p. 554)

His position here is broadly reminiscent of Nietzsche's arguments about the importance of “life affirming” stories or even Plato’s arguments in favor of “noble lies” (that is, lies told for the purpose of ennobling those who believe them).

Pablo Picasso once observed, “We all know that art is not truth. Art is a lie that makes us realize truth, at least the truth that is given us to understand.”

In fact, the primary effect of Don Quixote’s “madness” is to elevate everyone and everything around him: Where others see a fat, simple and unambitious farmer, Don Quixote sees a loyal squire worthy of governing an insula (and Sancho does, in fact, wisely govern a territory later in the story). Where others see a dodgy innkeeper, Don Quixote sees a lord of a castle – a person worthy of trust and respect. Where others see prostitutes, he sees ladies entitled to protection and courtesy. Where others see dangerous criminals, he sees children of God who are capable of repentance and deserving of grace.

It is not a boon, but a tragedy, that most others in the text seem to view workers like Sancho Panza as disposable, indistinguishable from one-another and (mentally and spiritually) vacuous — as tools to achieve elite ends. It is not great that so many are seen and treated by others, and to come to see themselves, as nothing more than prostitutes or criminals. It seems to be others who cannot fully grasp a reality that Don Quixote readily sees: the value, dignity and potential of each person, the wide-open possibilities of every new encounter, the mystery and wonder of God’s creation, the fallibility, limitations and indeterminacy of human perception and cognition.

The narrator makes a consistent point of describing Don Quixote as ‘mad.’ However, as his protagonist aptly put it, the entire world seems to be “nothing but tricks and deceptions opposing one another” (p. 652). It’s a mad world, in his own time and today.

Moreover, the ‘sane’ people encountered in the text are not particularly happy or virtuous. Even when they are wealthy or powerful, they are rarely flourishing (in the eudemonic sense); their bodies, souls and relationships are often demonstrably unhealthy. Few ‘sane’ characters seem worthy of imitation. The benefits of ‘sanity’ seem completely unclear.

Alonzo Quixano was, himself, lonely and miserable before he became Don Quixote. For most of the text, he is known as the ‘Knight of Rueful Countenance’ because his default expression betrayed deep depression and despair. Yet, as he explained to a canon (p.430), he found that books of knight-errantry can “drive away melancholy if you are so afflicted and improve your spirits if they happen to be low.” He continues:

“Since I became a knight-errant, I have been valiant, well-mannered, liberal, polite, generous, courteous, bold, gentle, patient, longsuffering in labors, imprisonments and enchantments.”

In addition to bringing out these positive attributes that had lain dormant, the profession gave him a sense of purpose, optimism and gratefulness he lacked before:

“Although only a short while ago I saw myself locked in a cage like a madman, I think that with the valor of my arm and heaven favoring me, and fortune not opposing me, in a few days I shall find myself the king of dome kingdom where I can display the gratitude and liberality of my heart… [and] my heartfelt desire to do good for my friends, especially this poor Sancho Panza, my squire, who is the best man in the world.”

And it’s not just Alonzo Quixano who is elevated by his transformation into Don Quixote. Many others pulled into his orbit are likewise improved as a result.

Over the course of their time together (and as a result of Don Quixote’s influence), his squire Sancho Panza becomes more eloquent, valiant and wise. He grows less materialistic (even as his wife and children are increasingly seduced by wealth and status). Cardenio, a madman when we meet him, regains his sanity, heals his relationships, and reintegrates into his family and community. For most of Book I, Don Fernando is an outright villain whose selfishness and impulsivity ruined many lives. By the end of that book, he’s defending those who need help, paying down others’ debts and honoring commitments he’d avoided. Many others (the captive and Zoraida, Dorotea and Luscinda, Dona Clara and Don Luis, Ana Felix, Don Gaspar Gregorio and Ricote) are likewise made whole as a result of their encounters with Quixote and his companions.

The protagonist’s goal was to heal the world through his direct efforts and by inspiring others. By the end of Book I, it looks like Don Quixote is actually making some progress (despite many early misfires). Nonetheless, others strive mightily to force him into abandoning knight-errantry and accepting the “consensus reality.” They do this ostensibly for his own sake, but they end up succeeding at his expense. When he is finally compelled to abandon knight-errantry (towards the end of Book II), the protagonist also loses his will to live.

Shortly after returning to his village, he dies. He perishes content, surrounded by friends and family, with his worldly affairs in order, and after having received his final sacraments. He’s at peace with how it all turned out. However, those who tried to disenchant him are deeply disturbed. In an effort to revive his spirits, they try to encourage him to set out again on new adventures (attempting to undo their own labors over the previous 900 pages), but Don Quixote is, by that time, already gone. Alonzo Quixano follows close behind.

Rather than viewing it as a victory that their neighbor was returned to his community and died at peace — and after renouncing the life path they had worked so hard to pull him away from — the death of Don Quixote, the world’s final knight-errant, ultimately evokes in his friends and family the same discomfit as Nietzsche when discussing the death of God:

Likewise, although he perished under the name Alonzo Quixano (and insisted that others refer to him by the same in his final moments, while expressing disdain for knights-errant), the Moorish narrator – who has insisted throughout that his principal project to bury chivalric romances -- nonetheless continues to refer to the protagonist as Don Quixote for the remainder of the text.

Just as our hero recognized the Helmet of Mambrino as the true form concealed in the barber’s basin, so it seems Cidi Hamate Benengali recognized the man who wished to die as Alonzo Quixano as, fundamentally, Don Quixote. A man of faith, yes, but above all, a man of action.

The Transformative Power of Devotion

Alonzo Quixano had once been enamored with an attractive peasant girl in a neighboring village, Aldonza Lorenzo. She seems to have been unaware of his affections. In any event, she never gave any sign of recognizing and reciprocating his feelings. They said only a few words to one-another in the course of their lives (p. 23-4). By the time the story begins, it had been years since they last crossed paths, to the point where Quixano was no longer certain exactly where her family used to live and was unsure where she currently resided or what she looked like at present.

Sancho Panza, his squire, claimed to have known Aldonza in the past too (and offers a humorous description of what she was like at the time) but confesses to being in more-or-less the same boat as his master with respect to her contemporary status:

“I know her very well, and I can say that she can throw a metal bar as far as the brawniest lad in the village. Praise our Maker, she’s a fine girl in every way, sturdy as a horse, and just the one to pull any knight errant about to be errant, who has her for his lady, right out of any mudhole he’s fallen into. Damn, but she’s strong! And what a voice she has! I can tell you that one day she stood on top of the village bell tower to call some shepherds who were in one of her father’s fields, and even though they were more than half a league away, they heard her just as if they were standing at the foot of the tower. And the best thing about her is that she’s not a prude. In fact, she’s something of a trollop: she jokes with everybody and laughs and makes fun of everything… I haven’t seen her in a long time, and she must be changed by now, because women’s faces become very worn when they’re always out in the fields, in the sun and wind” (p. 199-200).



Yet, it is a rule of knight-errantry that every hero must be in love (pp. 89-90). As Don Quixote was neither married nor romantically entangled at the time he set off on his journey, he needed to choose someone as his muse. Recalling fond memories of yesteryear, he chose Aldonza Lorenzo. In so doing, he transfigured her into the lady Dulcinea del Toboso.

He imparted onto Dulcinea all of the attributes fitting for a princess. He was unsure about whether or to what extent anything in his imagination corresponded with the actual woman, having not seen or interacted with her for some time (p. 672). He knew for a fact she wasn’t noble born (p. 91). But these details ultimately didn’t matter to him (p. 201). As with everyone and everything else in Don Quixote’s world, the protagonist was alive to the possibility Dulcinea’s true essence could depart radically from how most others may perceive her form and manner.

It was a separate question, of course, as to how Dulcinea, herself, would feel about Don Quixote serving as her champion. He has no idea whether Dulcinea is aware of his exploits in her name (p. 91). And as Sancho Panza emphasized, even if she’s aware, she may not be appreciative, “Thinking over it carefully, what good does it do Aldonza Lorenzo, I mean, the lady Dulcinea of Toboso, if all those vanquished by your grace are sent and will be sent to kneel before her? Because it might be that when they arrive she’s out raking flax, or on the threshing floor, and they’ll run away when they see her, and she’ll laugh and get angry at the present” (p. 200).

Don Quixote decides that it would be appropriate to get Dulcinea’s blessing to serve as her champion. He sends his squire to deliver a message conveying his intent (while he, himself, performs acts of extreme devotion and meditates on his love). However, Sancho is intercepted and turned around by the village priest who instructs the squire to lie (!!) about having conveyed the message. This is an order the squire (disastrously) obeys.

After Sancho reunites with his master, and conveys a false message of affirmation from Dulcinea, the pair continue their adventures. They quickly encounter a ‘princess’ who offers her hand in marriage to Don Quixote if he can slay a giant that has usurped her throne and is oppressing her people. Quixote agrees to come to her assistance, but tells her that he cannot marry her because his heart belongs to Dulcinea.

Sancho is outraged that his master would walk away from a kingship for the sake of Aldonza Lorenzo. Don Quixote replies:

“Do you not realize, you coarse, contemptible ruffian, that if it were not for the valor she aspires in my arm, I should not have the strength to kill a flea? Tell me, insidious viper’s tongue, who do you think has won this kingdom and cut off the head of this giant and made you a marquis, all of which I consider already accomplished, concluded and finished, if not the valor of Dulcinea, wielding my arm as the instrument of her great deeds? In me she does combat, and in me she conquers, and I live and breathe in her, and have life and being” (p. 255).

These sentiments seem to clearly echo the myriad other Biblical verses indicating that the strength of believers comes not through their own power, but through God, for whom all things are possible. For instance, Psalm 18: 32-49:

“God encircles me with strength and guides my path. He makes my deet like deer’s feet, and sets me up on high places. He trains my hands for battle, so that my arms can bend a bow of bronze. You have also given me the shield of your salvation, and Your right hand upholds me, and Your benevolence makes me great. You enlarge my steps under me, and my feet have not slipped. I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and I did not turn back until they were consumed. I shattered them, so they were not able to rise; They fell under my feet. For You have encircled me with strength for battle; You have forced those who rose up against me to bow down under me. You have also made my enemies turn their backs to me, and I destroyed those who hated me. They cried for help, but there was no one to save them. They cried to the Lord, but He did not answer them. Then I beat them fine like the dust before the wind; I emptied them out like mud of the streets. You have rescued me from the contentions of the people; You have placed be as head of the nations; a people whom I have not known serve me; as soon as they hear, they obey me; foreigners pretend to obey me. Foreigners lose heart, and come trembling out of their fortresses. The Lord lives, and blessed be my rock; and exalted be the God of my salvation, the God who executes vengeance for me, and subdues peoples under me. He rescues me from my enemies; You indeed lift me up above those who rise up against me; You rescue me from violence. Therefore, I will give thanks to You among the nations, Lord, and I will sing praises to Your name.”

This is neither the first nor the final time this type of parallel occurs.

Earlier in the text, Don Quixote stopped some travelers and demanded they praise the beauty and virtue of Dulcinea. His interlocutors respond that if he shows them a picture, even if it’s a bad picture, they’d be happy to comply. He responds, “If I were to show her to you, where would be the virtue in your confessing so obvious a truth? The significance lies in not seeing her and believing, confessing, affirming, swearing and defending that truth” (p. 39).

This scene obviously mirrors John 20:29. Thomas had heard that Jesus arose from the dead, but would not believe it until he saw his Lord himself and touched his wounds. Jesus appeared to Thomas, who promptly affirmed his Lord had risen, to which Jesus replied, “Because you have seen me, have you now believed? Blessed are they who did not see, yet believed.”

Shortly after his argument with Sancho about marrying the ‘princess,’ Don Quixote stresses (p. 263) that, at the end of the day, it doesn’t even matter if his love for Dulcinea is ever reciprocated or physically consummated. It is an honor just to serve her and he hopes for no reward. His squire notes that Quixote’s sentiments sound a lot like how Christians are supposed to approach God: they serve out of love for their Creator, not to seek the rewards of Heaven or avoid the punishments of Hell. They praise Him for His own sake. Quixote agrees that this is precisely what the devotion of knights-errant towards their mistress should be like too.

Previously, he had agreed with analogies comparing the code of knights-errant to strict monastic orders (p. 88). Later, he flatly declares that “chivalry is a religion” (p. 508).

However, Don Quixote is also quick to emphasize that the chaste commitment to one’s mistress is not a replacement for love and devotion to God; it’s a complement thereto. It’s a means to upholding one’s Christian duties. Devoting themselves fully to their muses prevents knights-errant from preying upon the desperation or gratitude of the very maidens, widows and orphans they are supposed to be serving and protecting (or else, luring married women into disrepute). By focusing their energies so intensely on their transfigured ladies, they can engage with other women, first and foremost, as fellow human beings and children of God. This comes through clearly in how Quixote himself interacts with female characters.

In Don Quixote’s view, knights-errant are, more than anything else, soldiers of Christ. They work to realize God’s will on earth and strive to bring glory to His name.

Quixote regularly stresses that the only notoriety worth pursuing is Christian in nature: fame that glorifies God; fame for good reasons (achieving a positive impact in your society or serving as an exemplar that inspires others to be and do better); fame achieved by non-sinful means:

“We, as Christians, Catholics and knights-errant must care more for future glory, eternal in the ethereal and celestial spheres, than for the vanity of the fame achieved in this present and transitory world; this fame, no matter how long it may last, must finally come to an end with the world itself, whose end has been determined. And so, O Sancho, our actions must not go beyond the limits placed there by the Christian religion, which we profess. We must slay pride by slaying giants; slay envy with generosity and a good heart; anger with serene bearing and tranquility of spirit; gluttony and sleep by eating little and watching always; lust and lasciviousness by maintaining our fealty toward those whom we have made mistresses of our thoughts; sloth by wandering everywhere in the world, seeking those occasions when we may become famous as knights as well as Christians” (p. 506).

These days, I have first-hand experience with the wisdom of these sentiments.

I have only able to achieve any of the things I’ve accomplished in my own life through devotion to God and my wife and kids. Before I returned to faith, and met my wife, I’d spent a half-decade rudderless. Yet, immediately thereafter, I nailed down four degrees in the next five years and clawed my way from community college to the Ivy Leagues, and then into my current position. Love is a powerful thing.

Critically, Quixote and I are not alone in being transformed by our devotion.

Social scientific research consistently finds that religion makes people happier, more steadfast in the face of adversity, more productive, and more optimistic about the future.

In a similar vein, as men get married and have kids, they become more conscientious, disciplined, organized, dependable, fiscally responsible, confident, patient and forgiving (here, here, here, here). When men start families they work more, work harder, and work better; they switch jobs more strategically; they save and invest more of their income (here, here, here, here, here). Married men are less likely to commit crimes, abuse substances or gamble. They spend less time on television, pornography, video games or social media (here, here, here). All this leads to increased health and happiness, greater success on the job market, more and faster promotions, reduced likelihood of getting laid off or fired, and significant increases in earnings and wealth over time compared to unmarried and/or childless folks.

That is, people can actually be and do more through their devotion to God and their families. The structure and constraints imposed by these commitments, and the heightened meaning and purpose that accompanies them, enables people to accomplish things that would have otherwise been impossible or implausible.

Likewise, now that I’m growing increasingly prominent, I also seek what Don Quixote described as Christian fame (Muslim fame in my case, I guess). This has become a more acute concern as my kids now get a kick out of Googling me for their friends or seeing me on TV or hearing me on the radio. They have noticed that my income has risen dramatically alongside my notoriety. But I always stress to them that wealth and power, for their own sake, are not worth chasing.

Money and status allow you to accomplish things you would not otherwise be able to make happen, sure. But if all you want to do with these resources is accumulate ever-more of them — or burn them on luxury goods, services and symbolic gestures that influencers tell you to desire (distressingly, most contemporary young people aspire to be influencers when they grow up) – then this is a pretty hollow reward for one’s efforts.

And, as Quixote said, it matters a lot what one is famous for. It should be something worth doing – something that makes the world better place.

I consistently stress to my kids and my students that, before pursuing wealth or status, they should have clarity about what they will do with these privileges should they attain them. Fame on the basis of what? For what purpose? Money to what ends? Without a compass to guide you through these waters, it’s easy to go adrift.

In my first read-through of Don Quixote, I was very single, totally obscure, quite poor, had no apparent prospects, and was committed to nothing in particular. The book’s observations on the power of devotion have a different resonance at my current stage in life.

Don Quixote Sins

From the outset of Book II, Cervantes tells you that Don Quixote will die before you finish the text. It is unclear whether the protagonist will perish valiantly in battle, or in an absurd and tragicomic fashion, or (as actually happened) peacefully in his home – but readers are aware his days are numbered. This creates a tension and sense of foreboding that was not present in Book I.

In the first book, Don Quixote and Sancho Panza are obscure: no one has any idea of who they are or what to make of them when they encounter the pair. In the second book, there have been two volumes published (one ‘real,’ one ‘fake’) about their lives and deeds. As a consequence, they now travel as minor celebrities and must grapple with the challenges, opportunities and temptations that accompany fame.

As the second book proceeds, the pair grow increasingly concerned with managing their image and trying to control how chroniclers may portray them downstream (and correcting inaccurate or inconvenient portrayals in already-published stories). These tendencies get exacerbated when, about midway through Book II, Don Quixote and Sancho Panza come to stay with a duke and duchess. The wealthy couple are familiar with the tales of the knight-errant and his squire and hope to entertain themselves (at our heroes’ expense) for as long as possible on their estate. When Don Quixote and Sancho Panza arrive at the couple’s castle, they are greeted as great champions by everyone they meet, and everyone bends over backwards to accommodate all their wants and needs (at their lord and ladies’ insistence). This fundamentally changes how Don Quixote sees himself:

“This was the first day [Don Quixote] really knew and believed he was a true knight-errant and not a fantastic one, for he saw himself treated in the same manner in which, he had read, knights were treated in past ages” (p. 658).

Before, Don Quixote had faith in his mission. But, as Kierkegaard famously put it, faith is not the same as knowledge. It is instead an “act of freedom, an expression of will” carried out in response to genuine uncertainty. In virtue of attaining certainty, Don Quixote no longer needed to believe. He is fully convinced of his role and status.

There is a perceptible shift in how he interacts with others after this moment. For instance, Quixote now takes for granted that he should be treated like a celebrity wherever he goes, and bristles when people fail to recognize him or provide the appropriate honor (e.g., p. 842). This growing vanity, ultimately, proves to be his undoing. Indeed, the unraveling is already underway before he meets the duke and duchess.

When Don Quixote describes the mission of knights-errant in Book II, he adds an additional dimension that was not present anywhere in Book I (relevant passages bolded):

“[A knight-errant] must be charitable in his deeds, long-suffering in his afflictions, charitable with those in need, and, finally, an upholder of truth, even if it costs him his life to defend it” (p. 570).

Here, the author is introducing new stakes: if Don Quixote willfully tells or encourages lies, or enables and tolerates deception, this isn’t a minor sin, but a violation of his fundamental commitments as a knight-errant. The author wastes little time putting this Chekhov’s Gun to use.

Don Quixote and Sancho attend a wedding they happen to be passing by. They are treated well by the groom, an honorable and wealthy man. However, as the couple is preparing to take their vows, another man interrupts the proceedings. He pretends to kill himself under the auspices that, if he cannot marry the bride, his life is no longer worth living. In his ‘dying’ breath, he asks permission to marry the girl, so he can go into the afterlife fulfilled (at which point, she will be a widow and will be free to marry her betrothed as planned, on the same day even). The groom, out of compassion, agrees. However, once the ‘dying’ man completes the rites, he reveals that his suicide was a ruse. The marriage, of course, was not: it was officiated by a priest, in front of witnesses, through everyone’s free will. The groom and many others in the community are outraged at this deception, but Don Quixote – ‘defender of truth’ – comes to their aid. He later develops post-hoc rationalizations for why this should not really qualify as a ‘deception’ that he enabled (p. 597).

Critically, as it dawns on the crowd what has occurred when the ‘dying’ man is suddenly fine, one person assumes it must be a miracle at work. Another responds, “Not a ‘miracle, a miracle,’ but ingenuity, ingenuity!” (p. 595). This phrase takes on important resonance just a few pages later.

After he departs the new couple, Don Quixote decides to explore the Cave of Montesinos, which he has heard a lot about. He is accompanied on this quest not just by his trusty squire, but also a man who writes popular books (it’d be akin to traveling with a reporter in today). Both Don Quixote and Sancho are acutely aware that whatever they say and do in his presence could be captured for posterity and broadcast far and wide. This influences how the protagonist behaves in unfortunate ways.

When they arrive at the cave, Don Quixote descends alone. When he returns to the surface, he claims to have experienced a series of epic and miraculous events (pp. 604-614). Unlike other incidents (the windmills/ giants, the helmet/ basin, the goats/ armies) that were witnessed by third parties — whose perspectives can add context or texture to Don Quixote’s claims) – in this instance, only Quixote himself can testify to what happened in the cave. And it is precisely in this moment that Cervantes chooses to introduce doubt about the knight-errant’s honesty.

The entrance to the Cave of Montesinos — a real place in Spain

In the introduction to the section where Don Quixote details his experience in the cave, the editor (Cervantes) notes that what follows is considered apocryphal (p. 604). After Quixote concludes his story, narrator Cidi Hamate Benengali observes that there’s no way Don Quixote experienced what he claims to have experienced in the cave. Strikingly, he then notes (p. 614) that Quixote later retracted this tale, confessing that he made it up because he didn’t want to exit the cave without a suitably impressive story for his companions and the broader world.

For his part, Sancho Panza knows that certain elements must be false. Immediately after Don Quixote finishes his story, he attempts to put some pressure on his master’s account. The writer traveling with them expresses surprise (pp. 610-1): surely, someone could not have invented such a detailed and fantastical story on the fly, right? But, of course, readers have seen lots of people throughout the novel come up with extremely textured and completely false stories like these.

For instance, Dorotea, the ‘Princess of Micomicona,’ spun a yarn about her ‘kingdom’ and its travails off the cuff with little difficulty (pp. 251-4). Critically, she was not nearly as deeply immersed in these mythical tales as Don Quixote, who has an encyclopedic knowledge of legends and had initially planned to write his own tales (p. 20). Hence, readers know that it is completely within Don Quixote’s power to fabricate a tale like this. Sancho understands this as well. And Don Quixote recognizes that Sancho understands his capacity to produce a fraudulent tale. The protagonist’s behavior after this moment grows increasingly disturbing and disappointing.

Up to now, if people could not see what Don Quixote witnessed, it didn’t disturb him in the least. He did not insist that others corroborate his accounts. He did not try repeatedly to prove that his version of reality was the ‘true’ one. But with respect to the Cave of Montesinos, he is suddenly obsessed with gaining external validation for his story.

The pair meet a con artist (from Book I) who claims to have a monkey that can answer any question about the past. Don Quixote immediately tries to get the monkey to profess that his statements about the cave are true (p. 627). The answer the monkey ostensibly provides is meaningless (because all readers know that the creature has no powers and cannot communicate with the soothsayer at all). However, the fact that Quixote asked the question is very unusual and telling.

Later, others pull a prank on our heroes by pretending a statue’s head is possessed by an all-knowing entity. Once again, Quixote immediately asks the false head to verify his account of what happened in the cave (p. 870). Again, the response the sculpture provides is meaningless (because the entire episode is a prank), but once more, Don Quixote’s dogged insistence on trying to ‘prove’ his claims to others is, itself, quite revealing.

By far, the most troubling episode is when the duke and duchess pretend to send Quixote and Sancho on a mission through the skies via a magical horse. The pair are blindfolded. Men manipulate the horse to simulate movement. Others use torches and fans to convince the pair they are traveling through the heavens. When our heroes ‘return,’ Sancho declares that they travelled to the highest celestial spheres, at which point he removed his blindfold and could see the world below. He claims to have stepped off the horse and played with some ethereal goats amongst the clouds.

Critically, everyone else knows that every part of this story is a lie. It is not a mistake or misperception, it’s a straight-up falsehood. Not only did he not travel anywhere, but Sancho was in full view of the duke, the duchess and their guests the entire time. The lord’s servants were right next to the pair, carrying out the ruse with fans, torches and by moving the horse. It is apparent to everyone that Sancho never removed his blindfold or got off the horse. They all know for a fact that there were no goats anywhere around. It was just a total fabrication and literally everyone recognized it as such.

It should be emphasized: this was an unusual move for Sancho. Up until now, he’d been fairly honest. He lied to Don Quixote in Book I because the village priest told him to (ostensibly for his master’s own sake). In Book II, Sancho told another lie (by pointing to a random girl and declaring her Dulcinea) in order to help cover for his first lie. But the squire never told unambiguous falsehoods for vanity’s sake. Until now — apparently having taken a page from his master. And here’s where things take an even more unsettling turn.

Although Don Quixote was successfully tricked into believing they went on a magic journey, he recognizes that his squire is being untruthful about the details and says so directly (p. 726): the horse didn’t go as high as he claimed, it never stopped, Sancho never got off their mount, there were no goats involved. However, because Sancho insists on sticking with this story, and Don Quixote does not wish to create a scandal, he provides his squire a means to save face. Others present, likewise, move on to other topics. However, the knight-errant then approaches Sancho privately and, in a whisper, proposes that they should each corroborate each other’s lies downstream: “Just as you want people to believe what you’ve seen in the sky, I want you to believe what I saw in the Cave of Montesinos. And that is all I have to say” (p. 727).

It’s very clear that, after telling his tale about the Cave of Montesinos, Don Quixote is in a very different headspace. For instance, because knights-errant are supposed to defend the truth, even at the cost of their lives, when Sancho initially meets the duke and duchess (soon after they depart from the cave) he declares, “What I want to say is so true that my master, Don Quixote, who is here, won’t let me lie.” To which Quixote strikingly responds, “As far as I’m concerned, you can lie, Sancho, as much as you wish and I shall not stop you, but watch your tongue” (p. 662). The knight-errant seems to no longer have much regard for honesty but is very preoccupied with making a good impression on elites.

Moreover, from the time he tells his apocryphal story through the end of the book, whenever the pair arrive at inns, Don Quixote no longer sees them as castles; he perceives the same type of building as everyone else. His world is clearly growing less enchanted as a result of the aftermath of his apocryphal tale.

In Book I, Don Quixote tries to force others to make professions about Dulcinea’s beauty, sight unseen (pp. 39-40). However, in this instance, he believed that the profession was true, and he was very concerned that they make their profession with full intent and sincerity. After the Cave of Montesinos, he again stops a traveler and tells him to profess the virtues of his mistress. However, due to the chaos around them, his target has no idea what Don Quixote wants him to say (or why). Don Quixote then declares, “Confess, you villains, that what I have proclaimed here is true, without knowing what it is, and if you do not, you will have to contend with me” (p. 840).

Of course, a knight-errant concerned with truth would not try to compel people to take oaths without any idea of their content. It does not redound to Dulcinea’s glory if these men, under coercion, say that Don Quixote speaks the truth while having no clue at all what he’s purportedly telling the truth about. They heard nothing about his mistress and don’t know they’re saying anything about Dulcinea. It’s clear that this incident is not about her, it’s about Quixote himself. He’s trying to coerce strangers into calling him honest when they don’t know anything about him and have no idea what he’s saying. There is no higher end being achieved here: it’s coercion for compliance’s sake.

To his credit, by this point, Don Quixote seems to have already realized that he’s lost his way on some level. In the preceding pages, when he sees portraits of other legendary knights-errant he declares:

“These saints and knights professed what I profess, which is the practice of arms; the difference, however, between me and them is that they were saints and fought in the divine manner, and I am a sinner and fight in the human manner. They conquered heaven by force of their arms, ‘for the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence,’ and I do not know what I am conquering by the force of my labors” (p. 834).

Soon after, Don Quixote is defeated in battle and compelled on (what’s left of) his honor to return to his village.

The Sinner Receives His Wages

As noted, Book I begins with Don Quixote experiencing a series of misfires, misadventures and beatings but concludes with the hero having achieved some genuine victories, and with many who have been pulled into his orbit experiencing redemption and restoration. The protagonist returns home gravely wounded but in good spirits — ready to sally forth again as soon as he is able. Book II proceeds according to a different logic and ends on a very different note.

In the first book, Quixote and his squire eat humble food and sleep in modest dwellings or under the stars — never tarrying long in one place. For most of Book II, the pair stay in the homes of wealthy and powerful people. They eat luxuriously. They stay for long stretches with one patron and then quickly find their way into the good graces of another affluent person. Knights-errant are supposed to fight decadence yet Don Quixote and Sancho are, themselves, living fairly decadent lives (while portraying themselves as the opposite).

In Book II, Don Quixote has achieved fame, yes. However, he’s not a model or inspiration; he’s a jester. People pull pranks on him everywhere he goes while feigning respect. They’re sad when he abandons his vocation, not because of all the heroic deeds he will no longer do, but because they’ve been deprived of entertainment. They don’t care one whit for the man himself or his wellbeing. As one associate declares to the bachelor who compelled Don Quixote to return home:

“May God forgive you for the harm you have done the entire world in wishing to restore the sanity of the most amusing madman in it! Don’t you see, Senor, that the benefit caused by the sanity of Don Quixote cannot be as great as the pleasure produced by his madness?... I would say that Don Quixote should never be cured, because when he regains his health we lose not only his amusing words and actions, but those of his squire, Sancho Panza, any one of which could cheer melancholy itself” (p. 889).

Contrary to his intentions, Don Quixote has not become a light unto the world, but a clown. Worse, he’s the only one who isn’t in on the joke. Instead, he increasingly takes himself very seriously.

This is unfortunate for him, because his journey home is filled with one degrading incident after another.

A traveler informs them that one of the only bits of good they seem to have accomplished on this sally has, in fact, resulted in misery for the folks they tried to help. The duenna he intended to aid has been exiled, her daughter has been put in a convent, her aspiring son-in-law was whipped. Meanwhile, the villain whose actions Don Quixote was trying to rectify has faced no consequences for his actions (p. 896). And of course, he will face no consequences from his actions at the hands of Don Quixote: he is not permitted to bear arms or go on adventures.

The pair are then trampled by hundreds of pigs (p. 904).

When the duke and duchess find out that Quixote has been defeated and plans to retire, rather than sympathizing in any way, they decide to pull one final set of pranks on our heroes. To ensure they’ll get the opportunity to carry out their designs, they have some of their men abduct the pair at the point of a blade and with no explanation. And once Don Quixote and Sancho have been coerced back to their estate, they have their final laughs at our heroes expense and send the dejected men back on their way (pp. 904-18).

Upon entering their village, Don Quixote sees a rabbit being chased by dogs. He had previously been dismissive of omens, stressing that “a wise Christians should not try to guess what heaven intends to do” (p. 834). However, Don Quixote is no longer a wise Christian. On witnessing this scene, he immediately interprets the rabbit as a symbol for Dulcinea, and the rabbit’s plight as a sign that he will never see his mistress again. Sancho reminds him of his previous assertions that omens are nonsense. He catches the rabbit, removing it from harm’s way, and gives it to his master. A morose Don Quixote promptly hands the creature over to hunters who plan to skin it, chop it up, and consume it (pp. 929-30).

Shortly after arriving back at his home, the protagonist comes down with a severe fever and slips into a coma. When he awakens, Don Quixote is gone. Alonzo Quixano remains – albeit, lacking the will to go on. After he passes, Quixote’s nemesis, Sanson Carrasco, eulogized the book’s protagonist as follows (p. 939):

“Here lies the mighty Gentleman

who rose to such heights of valor

that death itself did not triumph

over his life with his death.

He did not esteem the world;

he was the frightening threat

to the world, in this respect,

for it was his great fortune

to live as a madman, and die sane.”

The Story of the Story of Don Quixote(s)

The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote De La Mancha was written by Miguel de Cervantes, a butler turned soldier turned accountant and tax collector.

The text was written in the context of the Inquisition, the Renaissance and the Reformation. Book II was published just before the outbreak of the 30 Years War. It was a time of dramatic change in Spain and Europe more broadly.

In the midst of this sociocultural turmoil (and lots of his own legal, financial and interpersonal struggles), Cervantes produced a work of outrageous ambition: the author was explicitly trying to birth a new type of literature (and put the nails in the coffin of the literary form that prevailed for most of his life). He succeeded to a degree that few (if any) have done before or since.

Don Quixote is often described as “the world’s first modern novel.” It would perhaps be better described as the world’s first postmodern novel. It’s a book so far ahead of its time that it still reads as bold and innovative today.

Structurally, the book purports to be primarily based on the work of a Moor, Cidi Hamete Benengeli, who ostensibly collected reports of Don Quixote’s life and deeds from various sources and then wove them into a coherent narrative. These tales, originally written in Arabic (according to the lore of the novel), were then purportedly collected by Miguel Cervantes (who wrote himself into the novel as its editor). Cervantes claims to have commissioned the translation of manuscripts from Hamete (and others) into Spanish. He then collated and edited these translated documents to produce the text readers were presented with. Annotations and observations from the alleged author(s), translators and editor pepper the text.

And, of course, if you’re like me, you’ll ending up reading that final product translated into English, with additional annotations, adding yet another layer of complexity.

Book I includes many long digressions centered on characters other than Don Quixote that eventually synch up with the main narrative… most of the time. It also includes many original poems and novellas to illustrate key themes.

Book II is more straightforward in some senses (there are less digressions and side stories) yet far more complex in others. Published (in real-life) a decade after the first book came out, Book II also serves as a commentary on the reception and impact of Book I – with metacommentary offered by the “translator” (Miguel de Cervantes), the “author” (Cidi Hamete Benengeli) and Don Quixote himself – to include lots of funny jabs at the audience of the time (that still landed in the classroom today, as our contemporary readers offered some similar complaints of Book I as readers in the 1600s).

More strikingly, Cervantes makes the bold choice to introduce the first book, as a published work, into the narrative world of his second book.

Within the lore of Book II, the first saga written by Cidi Hamete Benengeli (i.e. Book I) has become popular reading in Spain and beyond, making Don Quixote a bit of a celebrity. He is widely recognized as Don Quixote by people who meet him. This shapes how others interact with him, and how he presents himself to them (as the character grows increasingly mindful about managing his public persona – more on this soon).

On top of this, both in the real world and in the novel, there was a knock-off sequel to the first book circulating too. Both Don Quixote and his “true” biographer (Cidi al-Hamete) have to reckon with these inaccurate tales in various ways.

But then, towards the end of Book II, Cervantes introduces an additional twist: he folds in one of the new characters from the real-life unauthorized sequel to Don Quixote, Don Alvaro Tarfe, into his own story (pp. 924-8). Don Alvaro then claims that, in addition to the protagonists of the book currently being read, there are two completely different people purporting to be Don Quixote and Sancho Panza who have gone on the adventures that the other (unauthorized) sequel faithfully chronicles.

That is, within-world, the other book was not a work of fiction but, rather, a mostly accurate narration of two other actually-existing people who were falsely claiming to be Don Quixote and his squire.

Within the narrative world of the book, then, there are now four(!!) Don Quixote’s travelling the globe:

There is the “real” flesh-and-blood man, whom most people in-world have never met. There is the Don Quixote from the writings of Cidi Hamete Benengeli (Book I): a legendary figure derived from tales that are mostly accurate but contain some editorial license, and don’t capture literally all attributes of the people and events described nor literally everything that was done or said. Within-world, readers filled in any blanks with their own assumptions and imagination, leading the version captured on the page to stray even further from ‘reality’ in practice. This Don Quixote is much more widely known than the ‘real’ man, leading many to feel like they know the ‘actual’ Don Quixote better than they do. There is the second pair of flesh-and-blood people who are falsely claiming to be Don Quixote and Sancho Panza. There is the Don Quixote from the writings of Alonso Fernández de Avellaneda who, in real-life, wrote an unauthorized sequel to Book I. In Cervantes’ Book II, Avellaneda is also the author of this ‘other’ text, which is held to have more-or-less accurately described the lives of the fake Don Quixote and Sancho. In chronicling the lives of these imposters, Avellaneda created a second legendary figure – a pastiche built from Book I about the ‘real’ Don Quixote (written by Cidi Hamate Bengengali) and the narrative form of this imitation Don Quixote, as captured by an inferior writer (understood in-world to be an inferior writer compared to the Moor who ostensibly penned Book I). Because this second writer isn’t as good, and the imitators are not as interesting as the ‘real’ characters, this version of Don Quixote is not as widely known as [2] (reflecting actual sales and circulation in the real-world at the time). However, the ‘real’ Don Quixote [1] regularly meets people who did read the tales of these pretenders and who, as a consequence, operate with misunderstandings about himself, his squire and their adventures.

Each of these versions of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza interact with each other in interesting ways throughout Book II. This likely sounds very complicated, and it is in a sense — but the book is a very easy and clean read nonetheless. It was very popular reading in its time, and is still a very pleasant and compelling read today. It’s really a work of genius to be able to pull off this kind of layering without sacrificing readability.

In the contemporary context, Charlie Kaufmann’s Synecdoche New York is perhaps the most virtuosic analog to Don Quixote. Yet, although it is one of my favorite films, it still can’t match what Cervantes pulled off four centuries ago.

Of course, part of the reason the book had such an impact is that, in addition to its innovative storytelling, Cervantes laced myriad profound statements about literature, his own society/ contemporary events, and the human condition more broadly into these different layers of the story per se.

The book captures widespread negative perceptions of Arabs, Muslims, Jews and black people – but conveys these attitudes with a distance and willfully subverts them. For instance, in the aftermath of the Reconquista and in the midst of the Inquisition, he decided to tell the story of Don Quixote from a Moor’s point of view.

Moors, of course, would tend to have very different feelings than most Europeans about the Crusades and the legends that sprung up around them. A Moorish narrator, therefore, provided a natural vehicle for leveling criticisms against the dominant literary genre of the time, chivalric romance. A Moorish narrator could also write about Cervantes’ own society in a more detached and critical fashion, as an outsider looking in.

In the process, this fictional narrator, ‘Cidi Hamate Benengali,,’ also tells sympathetic stories of Moors facing

expulsion and persecution at the hands of the Catholic church, and suspicion and prejudice by Spaniards,

even when they convert to Christianity.

Don Quixote, and others in his orbit, repeatedly come to the aid of these Muslims and Arabs. They express sadness at their travails, in contrast with the inclinations of many audiences then… and now. Still today, many in Western nations struggle to see these populations as fully human. Still today, Muslims (of any ethnicity) and Arabs (of any religion) often face ethnic and/or religiously-based expulsion, persecution, bigotry and fear. As a consequence, Cervantes’ narrative choices continue to challenge readers now as in the past.

Don Quixote is also subversive with respect to gender. The book captures widespread misogyny and the patriarchal power relations that defined the era but depicts them in a distinctly negative light. Strong female characters run throughout the text. These women are fully realized characters, with distinct virtues, faults and personalities. They have their own desires and aspirations which often cut against social expectations, leading them to regularly defy the men and institutions who wish to control them. Despite the constraints they must work within, female characters in the book exercise real agency, and the choices they make often drive the events of the story. It would take centuries for the literary world to catch up to Cervantes in these respects.

On top of all this, both books feature people from different social strata regularly undergoing profound status changes and reversals. The text models robust friendships and romantic ties across class divides. Through these events and relationships, Cervantes reflects and critiques the deep stratification of his own society and the arbitrary nature of who ends up where. Rich people, political elites and the church alike are all skewered throughout the text… despite the ongoing Inquisition.

In short, Don Quixote was a very edgy book at the time, and it’s still quite provocative today. However, Cervantes (largely) insulated himself from censorship or other forms of blowback by attributing controversial views to other people, often through multiple layers of distance (the book depicts the actions and words of fictional characters as described by a fictional writer whose works were translated by someone else – and all of these folks and their perspectives are explicitly distinct from Cervantes himself, who wrote himself into the book and offers his own separate views as editor). It also helped, of course, that Cervantes wrapped all of his most challenging remarks in a farce.

Don Quixote is a very, very funny book. There were multiple times where the text provoked deep belly laughs in my latest readthrough. The book somehow weds big themes/ ideas and an extraordinarily “meta” structure to lots of puns, malaprop, slapstick, and really visceral and guttural humor. Anytime something deeply profound is said or done, it’s usually followed closely by something equally outrageous and absurd. And this very pairing seems to, itself, reflect a deep reality of the human condition.

After all, even the greatest among us, even during their crowning moments, are nonetheless “human, all too human.” Whilst he was writing The Republic, for instance, Plato certainly took many breaks to urinate and defecate. Some of those movements were likely difficult to expel. Others may have been explosive or messy. In all cases, their odor was probably unpleasant. The facilities he would have used were… not great by contemporary standards. The cleanup process after was, shall we say, suboptimal. Witnessing Plato’s bathroom breaks – which certainly occurred -- would be nightmare-fuel for contemporary Americans. Don Quixote is the kind of book that forces you to reckon with the reality that Plato pooped like everyone else, and it was probably a pathetic sight to behold (to be clear, there is no specific reference in the novel to Plato taking a dump. That’s my own example… although Cervantes does occasionally veer from eschatology to scatology and back again).

All said, Don Quixote is a work of genius and ambition that is virtually without peer in the past, its own time, or the present. But you don’t have to take my word for it: