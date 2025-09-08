In “The Discourse” there is a widespread implicit (and sometimes explicit) narrative that young people enter colleges and universities as bright, optimistic, open-minded and freedom-loving people with beliefs and dispositions that are broadly representative of most others in society. But then, colleges and universities – armchair ‘radical’ academics acting in concert with overbearing ‘woke’ administrators – get their hands on these innocent youths and warp their souls, leading them to emerge from college as far-left, intolerant and illiberal scolds who look down on everyone else in society, and try to micromanage, shame or coerce others into the “correct” views and behaviors.

This was, roughly, the assumption that my mentor Jon Haidt was working from when he started the research for his bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind. However, as he and co-author Greg Lukianoff dug into the evidence, it became increasingly obvious and undeniable that young people were arriving to colleges and universities (especially elite colleges and universities) having already internalized niche moral and political views, already mobilizing “woke” discourses, and already disposed towards looking down on “others.” Students arrived on campus already oriented towards safetyism and censorship. Their sense of entitlement was already quite strong: they expected staff and faculty to cater to their personal preferences and expectations and readily “called the manager” when institutions didn’t automatically and rapidly bend to their will.

Universities may be too quick to indulge these impulses. They may exacerbate and reinforce many of these patterns of thinking and behavior rather than pushing students to think and behave differently. However, college education was clearly not the core driver of many unfortunate tendencies that dominate elite culture. Instead, they argued, the primary issue seemed to be antecedent enculturation that children receive from the families, institutions and communities that most typically feed young people into universities.

While granting Haidt and Lukianoff’s basic premise, I’ll argue here that universities do, in fact, play a big role in driving unfortunate dynamics within the symbolic professions. This is not because they successfully “indoctrinate” students en masse but, rather, because they serve an important gatekeeping role for deciding who gets to become a symbolic capitalist (and who does not) — and the attributes and dispositions higher ed institutions select for and cultivate, I will argue, are broadly incompatible with risk taking, dissent and pluralism.

But before getting into that, let’s start by putting the “indoctrination” thesis to bed.

No One Reads Marcuse

Within symbolic capitalist spaces there is a widespread narrative that society cannot be tolerant towards those who are, themselves, intolerant or they’ll end up dominating otherwise liberal institutions and cultures and transform them into vehicles of oppression. Therefore, and somewhat paradoxically, to create or preserve the conditions for genuine openness, diversity, freedom, inclusion and civility, it is necessary censor, marginalize, or expel those who are insufficiently committed to pluralism and equality. Or so the argument goes.

This narrative was first advanced by Karl Popper in The Open Society and Its Enemies. However, many right-leaning and anti-woke folks tend to be fans of Popper in the abstract. So, rather than blaming Popper for “indoctrinating” people into trying to censor insufficiently liberal views, most try to blame Herbert Marcuse instead – specifically, his essay on “repressive tolerance.” One glaring problem with this move is that, in fact, basically none of the erstwhile censors they’re pointing to will have read, or will ever read, Marcuse’s “repressive tolerance” essay (or anything else he wrote, for that matter).

To illustrate this point, we can turn to the Open Syllabus (OS) project. OS has a database of 27.6 million syllabi from Anglophone educational institutions in the U.S. and abroad and from courses taught between 2008 through 2020. According to OS estimates, half of these syllabi (or roughly 13.8 million entries) contain full course readings.

Their data allows us to see what works and thinkers are assigned the most, which universities, courses and fields assigned them, who various thinkers are assigned alongside, and how these trends evolved over the course of the “Great Awokening.” Their database doesn’t have literally all syllabi, but we can use this resource to observe broad trends in higher ed assigned readings in recent decades.

So, out of the 13.8 million syllabi in the OS database with full course readings, how often does Marcuse’s “repressive tolerance” essay turn up? A total of 149 times. Another way of saying this is, statistically speaking, the essay is basically never assigned (it was assigned in one one-thousandth of one percent of all syllabi in the dataset).

And, of the miniscule share of students assigned this essay, a much smaller subset of students will actually read it — as any professor will tell you. Reading rates are low across the board, but they are probably worse in the most “woke” institutions.

There’s tons of data showing that elite school students tend to be the most “woke” and are most likely to have major blowups related to moral and political issues. This matters because, generally, the more elite the school, the lighter the workload, demands, and expectations (these schools are simultaneously very hard to get into and very hard to flunk out of). An incoming Harvard junior put it this way to The Atlantic, “For all the hand-wringing about student self-censorship… peers mostly don’t read texts closely enough to form opinions in the first place.”

As the old joke goes: Indoctrinate students? I can’t even get them to read the syllabus!

Of the (ever-shrinking) subset of who actually read assigned essays, fewer still are likely to understand them. Of those who were assigned, read, and understood an essay, fewer still will agree with it. And of those who are assigned the essay, and read it, understood it, and agreed with it (we’re already into hyper-marginal territory here) – it will be a much smaller share who will commit themselves to “radical praxis” on the basis of this reading (i.e. they behave in ways they otherwise would not have had they not read the essay — trying to bring their own and others’ behavior into compliance with the theorists’ arguments).

All said, only a vanishingly small share of students in the 0.001 percent of classes that ever assign Marcuse’s essay to begin with are likely to be “radicalized” by it. We can understand precisely nothing about higher ed by focusing on phenomena that are this marginal.

Here, you might object, “okay, maybe the influence of Marcuse is overstated, but what about the other ‘radical’ scholars?”

Well, consider Michel Foucault. Although he is the #1 cited individual author in the dataset, he appears in only 43k syllabi. That is, he appears in just over three tenths of one percent of courses. You can choose any other ‘radical’ author you want – Marx, Adorno, Judith Butler, Edward Said, Kimberle Crenshaw – and they’re all cited even less than that (often significantly less). Individually and collectively, they do not play a central role in most courses – even in humanities and social science fields.

Right-leaning and anti-woke culture warriors seem vastly underestimate how banal and heterogeneous assigned readings typically are within and across fields and institutions and, as a consequence, radically overestimate student exposure to “radical” texts and thinkers. Students absolutely can, and an overwhelming majority of students probably do, graduate with BAs or even advanced degrees having never read anything from any of the bugbears of the political right. And that’s a shame because, if only they had read more works by these “radical” authors, they would have likely encountered strong refutations of popular “woke” views.

Karl Marx et al. Have Never Been Woke

Many symbolic capitalists make appeals to “equality of outcomes.” Many who haven’t actually read anything by Karl Marx often characterize this as a “Marxist” view. There’s just one problem with this characterization: Karl Marx wrote whole treatises denouncing “equality of outcomes” as an absurd political goal that could only be plausibly pursued by morally and logistically intolerable means.

Marx was also (in)famously hostile towards “intersectional” activism. As detailed in We Have Never Been Woke (pp. 110-119), during his lifetime, he supported a purge of feminists, antiracists and sexual liberationists from the International Workingmen’s Association – viewing these other “social justice” causes as dangerous distractions from class struggle.

In a similar vein, the book shows, most of the foundational critical theorists were very outspoken in their disdain of the New Left. They explicitly and repeatedly stressed that these movements did not well-embody their theories.

For his part, Michel Foucault would have obviously hated the growing “sex bureaucracies” regulating interactions between consenting adults (he infamously cared little about consent nor about interactions being restricted to adults). He would’ve hated the sacralization of minority groups and would’ve been unlikely to respect taboos on contentious social issues. He would have been highly critical of pressures put on individuals to “perform” their trauma, victimhood and (highly-constrained) identity – or pledge their allegiance to diversity, equity and inclusion -- in order to gain access to institutions and institutional resources. Foucault’s work provides ample ammunition for critiquing all of these trends (see here, here, here).

Chapter 5 of my book shows that, within symbolic capitalist spaces, there is a widespread assumption that women and minorities are more moral than “privileged” cisgender heterosexual white men. Minoritized populations are also assumed to see the world more clearly and speak about issues more truthfully. Many trace these assumptions to thinkers like Patricia Hill-Collins (creator of the “Matrix of Oppression” framework and a champion of intersectional analysis). But, in fact, Hill-Collins spends a lot of time dismantling these very assumptions in Black Feminist Thought (the book that introduced frameworks in question). She stresses that folks who are non-white, queer, disabled, female and so on are, in fact, no more moral than anyone else, nor do they have special access to “the truth,” nor are they any more truthful than anyone else. We’re all just people with partial and situated knowledge, whose thinking is deeply informed by our perceived interests and enculturated worldviews (see pp. 52-53 of WHNBW for receipts).

Likewise, academia is rife with calls to bury works by “dead white men” in favor of amplifying texts by women and minorities. Many on the right trace these ideas to Edward Said, and his landmark book Orientalism. Here, again, we see a deep irony: Edward Said taught literature at Columbia University. He loved the books by the dead white men. They shaped him. They formed him. Teaching these texts was also the main source of his livelihood.

Said argued that you can’t understand everything there is to know about life and society by only looking at the works of dead white men. He argued that Orientalist work about the Middle East often had important insights, but it also had significant oversights and distortions that were practically consequential. He argued that we should read and try to understand Orientalist work for its value while recognizing its profound limitations. He argued that to understand Western society and its global impacts you needed to put the dominant narratives into conversation with subaltern perspectives. However, the “conversation” Said envisioned between these discourses explicitly assumes both subaltern and the dominant narratives being studied together, not simply substituting one for the other.

Put simply: to the extent that people support tightly governing and punishing sexual interactions, they are not showing you that they’ve read, internalized and agree with Foucault, they’re telling the opposite. To the extent that people champion equality of outcomes, this isn’t a sign they’ve been converted by Marx, it’s a sign that they don’t know about or disagree with Marx’s position on this issue. To the extent that people suggest that minoritized populations are morally and epistemically superior to whites, and that we should therefore favor works by women, queer people and minorities and bury work by “regressive” dead white men – this isn’t because they’ve understood and embraced the work of Said or Patricia Hill-Collins. They’re showing you they haven’t read those authors, didn’t understand their central points or, in any case, didn’t agree with them (for more on these points see pp. 52-57 & 291-301 of WHNBW).

One thing that really messes up public discussion of these phenomena is that neither “woke” symbolic capitalists nor their right-aligned and anti-woke critics have actually read much, if anything, from the scholars they’re evoking.

One group tries to grant more intellectual heft to their position by appealing to scholars and works they’ve never read or understood. Their critics are in no position to highlight this ignorance because they haven’t read anything by these thinkers either – and so, if the people they’re arguing with make claims in the name of “Marx” or “Foucault” they just take it for granted that this is what Marx and Foucault actually believed. Consequently, they set out to debunk or refute views attributed to Marx that Marx, himself, has already decisively refuted at length. And so we end up with these cultural debates about “Marx” or “Foucault” that have almost nothing to with anything these authors actually put to the page because no one on any side of the discussion has actually read the work in question.

Again, if mainstream symbolic capitalists actually were being indoctrinated by the likes of Marx or Foucault, then many of the ideas and norms that dominate symbolic capitalist spaces today would never have taken hold to begin with. But, in fact, higher ed indoctrination is not a thing.

College Changes Little

Many elite private colleges and universities in the U.S. were founded to indoctrinate — literally. They were religious institutions intended to train religious leaders and monks, and to cultivate the children of elites into the correct moral and spiritual virtues. It’s not just elite private schools that operated this way: the expansion of public education in the U.S. and abroad (both K-12 and college) was has been consistently and explicitly oriented towards correcting presumed moral and political deficiencies of the masses.

Professors do, and always have, hoped that their teaching would affect young people: change their lives, expand their horizons, push them towards being more thoughtful, render them more ethical (with “more ethical” always implicitly meaning “embracing moral and political views and behaviors that better accord with my own tastes”). The problem is and always has been that we’ve never been particularly good at actually achieving these goals. But, to be fair, this failure has less to do with deficiencies of classroom instruction (abundant as those deficiencies may be) than with human nature writ large.

As the work of Hugo Mercier and others shows, it’s really hard to change people’s minds. State propaganda efforts overwhelmingly fail. Efforts to sway voters from supporting one party to another typically amount to naught. The ROI on advertising (and how, specifically, it benefits companies) is highly uncertain.

With respect to colleges and universities, as I detailed in a previous essay for Heterodox Academy, empirical research consistently finds that students’ typically change very little over the course of their college education. Moreover, to the limited extent they do shift, the changes seem to have much more to do with fitting in with peers than being shaped by their professors or the books they read.

It’s not just the students whose views gradually shift to more closely approximate the views of their peers -- the same is true of professors, and for the very same reasons (and as a result of the very same processes).

In general, people tend to become more like the people they’re surrounded by: either one’s community members shift to being more similar to oneself or (more likely) an individual shifts to become closer to others in their community. This is why universities tend to shift general attitudes in the region to the left: it’s not just the attitudes of students and professors embedded in the institutions that are affected, but others in the community as well. Meanwhile, military bases have the opposite effect, shifting regional views to the right, and not just among soldiers, veterans and their families.

To the extent that people have views that are out of step with most others in their community, they often seek to minimize or conceal these differences. A recent study found that an overwhelming majority of students attempt to conceal normie views from their peers because they incorrectly believe that most of their peers actually subscribe to far-left cultural views on contentious social issues (when, in fact, they typically don’t). This trend is just as common among professors. As political scientists Jon Shields and Joshua Dunn illustrated, professors regularly conceal non-left views from peers in pursuit of their colleagues’ esteem.

But, as Noam Chomsky noted, those who start falsifying their views eventually rationalize their way to embracing them sincerely. Meanwhile, views that are never expressed for social reasons gradually come to be held less strongly. People’s views shift in these institutions not because they’ve been indoctrinated by reading core texts, but because they’re eager to bring their explicit social positioning into harmony with their internal convictions. The ability to achieve this parity may be one of the main capacities the symbolic professions select for:

“It’s very hard to live with cognitive dissonance: only a real cynic can believe one thing and say another. So whether it’s a totalitarian system or a free system, the people who are mostly useful to the system of power are the ones who actually believe what they say, and they’re the ones who will typically make it through. So take Tom Wicker at the New York Times: when you talk to him about this kind of stuff, he gets very irate and says, ‘Nobody tells me what to write.’ And that’s perfectly true, nobody tells him what to write – but if he didn’t already know what to write, he wouldn’t be a columnist for the New York Times… you think the wrong thoughts, you’re just not in the system.”

The symbolic professions ultimately select for folks who already do, say, and think the “correct” things, and who, in the event of an apparent divergence, can rapidly bring their sincere beliefs into compliance with the institutionally dominant view.

College is where those selected as candidates for the symbolic professions learn, if they don’t already know, which types of expressed beliefs will enhance their status, social connections and professional opportunities. And they learn this mostly through socialization with peers and prospective employers rather than deep reading of academic texts or being persuaded by their professors’ lectures (this is also how they learn which jobs they are “supposed” to aim for post-graduation, if they do not already know).

Degrees of Separation

The possession of a degree, and from where, largely determines who gets to be symbolic capitalist and what their career trajectory looks like.

Consider journalism: although most journalists in 1970 had college degrees, a large minority did not. Those who did have college education graduated from a wide range of institutions from a wide range of majors. People took many paths into and through the profession. Today, however, virtually all journalists have college degrees. Most contemporary journalists studied journalism and communication in college, and went to journalism straight out of college, leaving them with little substantive knowledge about anything beyond the field of journalism itself.

Moreover, as a higher share of the population has attained college degrees, where one gets their degree from has mattered more and more. Studies have found that flagship outlets like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal now have higher concentrations of elite school graduates than Congress, the federal judiciary, Fortune 500 CEOs, or top military brass (see pp. 170-182 of WHNBW for more on the implications of this gentrification for field of journalism).

The same holds for scholarship. In previous eras, there were many pathways to becoming a scientist, and many institutions that produced science. Today, science is done primarily within universities and by people with advanced degrees. The professoriate is increasingly stratified, with 80 percent of tenure-line professors hailing from the top 20 percent of programs (see pp. 206-213 of WHNBW for more on the implications of these shifts for the scientific enterprise).

Trends like these are evident across the symbolic professions. Almost all contemporary symbolic capitalist jobs require a college degree, and the vast majority of college graduates move into the symbolic professions upon graduation. Moreover, if you want to be at a top firm or in a top position after you graduate, you don’t just need any BA, you need a credential from an elite school (and possibly a graduate degree from an elite school).

Consequently, who and what colleges and universities select for is very important for shaping dynamics in the symbolic professions. Elite schools play a particularly important role in defining institutional norms and aspirations within the symbolic professions – in no small part because other institutions emulate them (everyone wants to be like Harvard). And so, we can gain ideal leverage on this point by asking, for instance, how does one get into Harvard?

It helps, of course, to be rich. But lots of rich kids also don’t get into Harvard while some people of modest means do gain admission. No matter their socioeconomic standing, those who get into highly-selective schools tend to:

Perform well on standardized tests

Show up to class, every day, prepared, and on time.

Complete all assignments, on time, and in accordance with the specifications of the instructor (or go above and beyond the specified requirements).

Care what adults think of them and ingratiate themselves with authority figures (a source of strong letters of recommendation and other interventions on their behalf vis a vis gatekeepers).

Lack disciplinary records – although they do have strong records of the “correct” extracurricular activities

That is, what universities select for in general, and what elite schools select for in particular, are folks who are highly capable (they perform well on standardized tests; they have a lot of accomplishments), conscientious (they make sure to earn good grades and attendance records), and conformist (they ingratiate themselves to authority figures; they avoid disciplinary or criminal offenses).

Although students and faculty at these schools often put on a show of nonconformance, it’s important to remember at all times that the “edgy” folks at Ivy League schools are almost uniformly folks who were valedictorians, teachers’ pets, club presidents and/or star athletes. They’re people who learned the “correct” hoops to jump through, and jumped through them all with flying colors and in a highly-conspicuous way. Most of them were born on third base (or mere inches from the home plate). Few know genuine loss, risk, privation or hardship – nor are they willing to subject themselves to these things -- “radical” airs notwithstanding. “Disobedience” is often carefully planned and executed to help make sure they preserve or enhance their standing with elite gatekeepers and within elite institutions (see pp. 43-50, pp. 270-276, and Chapter 2 of WHNBW for more on these points).

Little changes in any of these regards when these folks graduate and get jobs in the symbolic professions.

Symbolic capitalist workplaces are often lightly structured, work arrangements are flexible, and people have a lot of discretion and autonomy in how they carry out their work.

A Silicon Valley office. Notice the recreational activities are being assiduously neglected. Lots of games available, but everyone is tightly focused on productivity.

Our preferred narrative to explain these arrangements is that we simply cannot be managed like other employees – it’d be like herding cats. In reality, the reason our workplaces are structured this way is because we don’t have to be managed like other employees. We aggressively manage ourselves -- and police our colleagues too. We don’t need to have additional work coerced out of us like normie workers, we willfully allow our jobs to encroach on all other aspects of our lives (see pp. 206-213 of WHNBW for more on these points).

What college degrees (and especially elite school degrees) signal to employers is not that someone is a critical thinker but, rather, that they’re a disciplined thinker, a team player, a rule-abider, and a standards-upholder. This is what universities select for, and these are the dispositions that are cultivated therein.

In the process of selecting for people who are especially good at “studenting,” colleges and universities (and therefore, symbolic capitalist employers) also end up filtering for people who possess highly-unusual cultural and cognitive dispositions — as explored previously on this Substack:

Compared to the typical American, symbolic capitalists tend to be more ideological, more ideologically extreme, more biased and more dogmatic in their thinking. They tend to be more intolerant of moral and ideological disagreement. They tend to be more status-oriented and risk averse than others.

Moreover, because their social position and livelihood turn on the production and manipulation of symbols, the people folded into these institutions tend to take symbols very seriously. We obsess over things like representation, symbolic gestures, and arguments over abstractions and hypotheticals – leading to modes of activism and political engagement that most others find bizarre and off-putting.

This is who universities select for.

People who do not fit this bill end up getting filtered out prior to admission into elite universities (or universities more broadly), or end up getting washed out before graduation. The folks who do end up graduating from college and getting a job in the symbolic professions were generally quite unusual before they ever stepped foot on campus. Compared to most others in society, they were already especially dogmatic, conformist, risk averse, status-obsessed, etc. And they become more this way the longer they stay in universities and the symbolic professions, and the higher they go therein.

Simply put, universities do play an important role in the story of how and why the symbolic professions are so censorious and strange: who they select and what they select for is a core driver of the dynamics under examination. For the most part, higher ed institutions are not indoctrinating people into becoming weirdos. Instead, they stock themselves with people who are already strange – who are already oriented towards extremism, managerialism, symbolic politics, and so on – and then encourage them to let their freak flags fly.

Understanding that, as a result of ubiquitous degree requirements for symbolic capitalist jobs and the selection criteria that colleges and universities rely on, these institutions are dominated by people who are smart, conscientious, conformist, risk (and conflict) averse, status-focused, and ideologues — this makes it much easier to understand a number of apparent paradoxes in the symbolic professions, as my next post will illustrate.