Symbolic Capital(ism)

2d

Good piece, but you haven't changed my mind on the indoctrination thesis — mainly because I saw how it operated first-hand when I attended a liberal arts college from 2011-2015. Sure some of my peers came to school with a vague sense of the critical theoretic project — mostly those who had attended more elite, progressive urban high schools and ran with crowds whose parents and older siblings were already steeped in the stuff. But most of my peers in undergrad (like me) had never heard of this stuff and were schooled in classical liberal egalitarianism. Not many of them came to campus ready to desecrate 9/11 memorials or assault their political science professors — they learned the arguments that they took to justify those behaviors in their sociology and anthropology seminars.

My experience was that the social sciences strongly influenced how our egalitarian impulse was rationalized and expressed in undergrad. The social sciences and humanities (with some exceptions) were heavily indexed on Foucault, Butler, Marx, Derrida, Lacan, Lyotard, Bell, and people with genealogical or citational ties to them. You could not engage in a conversation about campus activism, social justice, or politics without hearing someone name-drop who they'd just been reading. Truly I tell you, most of my peers (a precocious bunch, and probably not a representative sample) were doing the required reading, AND the recommended reading, and more reading on the side. We'd argue about this stuff in the cafeteria, and in the bar after seminar.

For most of my peers, critical theory and postmodernism were the only games in town. If you wanted to be an egalitarian, you had to have read that literature and you probably expressed your views in terms dictated by it. Very few read Rawls or were aware of a the liberal egalitarian tradition. They all just thought liberalism was oppressive and corrupt.

I say all this just because I think we can both be right. I think it is very likely that the majority of college students aren't exposed to this stuff, don't do the reading, etc. BUT, those who go on to have outsized roles in "the Discourse" (journalists, future academics, teachers at prep schools or urban high schools) almost certainly have — or give substantial deference to those they believe have a command of this literature.

My preferred causal story follows the pathway you describe in pp 110-119 of WHNBW but this is the extra detail I'd add. In the 2nd awokening we saw proliferation of identity politics and critical theory among PhD's in the social sciences and humanities. It might have just been a few influential academics in the 70's and 80's, but then by the late 90's and early 2000's there were enough PhDs who had built their careers publishing on this stuff that it became orthodoxy in the top 30 schools. Once we reached that point, it took about another 10-15 years for it to transmit more broadly into high school classrooms, nonprofits, and public sector. That seems to match the timing for the 4th awokening pretty well.

So, college may not be doing the majority of indoctrination work now — but that's precisely because the disciples of Marcuse were successful in their long march through the institutions. At one point college certainly was doing the indoctrination — and even today, it serves a critical role in cementing and sharpening the critical theoretic views in the next general of symbolic capitalists.

PS — Open Syllabus is very cool! Going to be geeking out on this Galaxy view for hours. Reminds me of this really cool visual music project called Every Noise that charts thousands of spotify genres according to their sonic properties https://everynoise.com

2d

So happy you included that comment about the edgy kids. I was a jock in high school, and I guess you can say one of the cool kids. Once I got to an elite 4-year school after spending 3 years in community college, I saw right through all the kids there who thought they were cool and edgy. I knew they were nerds in high school and were nerds now.

I'm not saying there is anything wrong with it; to get into elite institutions, I had to turn myself from a jock into a nerd. Just like I saw through them pretending to be cooler than they are, many of them saw through me trying to be nerdier than I am.

