The sociologist Daniel Bell is my intellectual great-grandfather: one of his advisees, Mustafa Emirbayer, was the dissertation chair of Shamus Khan, who was my dissertation co-chair.

One strand of my intellectual lineage flows from Daniel Bell, through his student Mustafa Emirbayer, who supervised the dissertation of my advisor, Shamus Khan.

Each of our work focuses on institutions and processes tied to knowledge and culture production. Each of us has a passion for sociological theory.

Daniel Bell’s journey is also reminiscent of my own in many respects: he had a non-traditional route to and through academia. He attended college off and on while adjuncting, working as a journalist and engaging in private studies. Eventually, he ended up graduating with a PhD in sociology from Columbia University after a book he independently sold was allowed to retroactively stand as his dissertation.

Like me (and my mentor, Shamus Khan), Daniel Bell was committed to public sociology – to connecting academic research to the problems and concerns of ordinary people, and talking about the social world in ways that were accessible and compelling to non-academics.

Bell published seminal works in the genre I’m currently working in, charting the rise, behaviors and influence of symbolic capitalists – books that deeply shaped my own thinking on these topics.

As an acknowledgement of my intellectual debt, I helped establish (and currently hold) the Daniel Bell Research Fellowship at Heterodox Academy. The subtitle of my first book (We Have Never Been Woke: The Cultural Contradictions of a New Elite) is a nod to his landmark work, The Cultural Contradictions of Capitalism.

In the introduction to that book (p. ix), Daniel Bell describes himself as “a socialist in economics, a liberal in politics, and a conservative in culture.” As I’ve noted elsewhere, this isn’t exactly how I’d describe my own leanings but, broadly speaking, we’re fellow travelers… at least in our self-conceptions. In reality, at the time Bell published these words, his description of his own politics seemed like a bit of a stretch.

Bell’s early work foregrounded socialist commitments. He worked as a labor reporter. He wrote a great book on socialist and communist movements in America (published in 1952) that, incidentally, well-describes the dialectic between Awokenings and anti-Wokenings (discussing the first Awokening of the 1920s and 30s):

“The Communists, living in the society while seeking to promote a revolutionary movement, sought to maintain their zeal by establishing a psychological distance from the society (by nurturing a wholesale distrust of all institutions as ‘bourgeois’ institutions) and by instilling a combat posture in their adherents. But it was that very distance, and the sense of strangeness it created, which allowed individuals to magnify the fear of Communists and make them such ready targets of hostility during the Korean war and the McCarthyite excesses in American life.” (p. xlii)

A 1972 article summarizing the core arguments of that book (and attempting to signal the likely aftermath of the then-ongoing Awokening of the mid 60s and 70s) continued:

“Communism as a social movement did not, with the brief exception of the late I930’s, achieve any sizable mass following in the United States. Its main appeal, then, was to the dispossessed intelligentsia of the depression generation and to the ‘engineers of the future’ who were captivated by the type of elitist appeal just described. Within American life, its influence was oblique. It stirred many Americans to action against injustices, and left them with burnt fingers when, for reasons of expediency, the party line changed and the cause was dropped. It provided an unmatched political sophistication to a generation that went through its ranks and gave to an easygoing, tolerant, sprawling America a lesson in organizational manipulation and hard-bitten ideological devotion which this country, because of tradition and temperament, found hard to understand. But most of all, through the seeds of distrust and anxiety it sowed, communism has spawned a reaction, an hysteria and bitterness that democratic America may find difficult to erase in the rugged years ahead.”

By the time the article quoted above came out and, indeed, by the time Cultural Contradictions was published, Daniel Bell’s politics had shifted significantly from his early days.

Like many other Jewish intellectuals in the U.S. and abroad, Bell was horrified by the flaccid response by socialists and liberals to the Nazis and the Holocaust. In the decades that followed, he grew increasingly disturbed by the tendency of leftists and intellectuals to carry water for totalitarian regimes (while condemning their own society as fundamentally depraved).

Not only did many on the left justify, deny, minimize or ignore atrocities by ostensibly leftist regimes but, even when these crimes were occasionally acknowledged, few bothered to interrogate any implications that the trajectories, failures and excesses of these left-valanced regimes might have for their own politics. And for all their talk about class politics, few on the burgeoning “new left” were particularly thoughtful about their own social position (and the responsibilities entailed thereby).

Bell was particularly frustrated by the currents of illiberalism and radicalism on college campuses in the 1960s which, in his view, were driven largely by people of privileged backgrounds who clearly hoped to, themselves, become elites downstream. However, few of these activists seemed to be particularly honest with themselves or others with respect to these facts – leading them to engage in rhetoric and behaviors that undermined the institutions and norms they would need to rely on for any claims to authority they might later hope to make (see pp. 119-120 of WHNBW for a more extended treatment of Bell’s thought on these points). To Bell’s mind, these burgeoning leaders of tomorrow displayed temperaments that were fundamentally unsuited for wielding power. It was therefore important to limit the influence of these erstwhile elites and constrain the corrosive influence of their thought and behaviors.

Operating under these assumptions, Bell became more and more preoccupied with resisting communism and (what we would today describe as) “wokeness.” This placed him and his fellow travelers into a growing alignment with the political right. Gradually, socialist commitments became more muted in his work. Indeed, Bell is now recognized -- alongside Nathan Glazer, Daniel Moynihan, Seymour Lipset, Irving Kristol and Norman Podhoretz -- as one of the founders of neoconservatism.

The neocons, in turn, were responsible for most of the disastrous policy blunders of my lifetime – from the sweeping surveillance state justified in the name of fighting terrorism, to the failed efforts to terraform Afghan society and culture in the aftermath of 9/11 (leading to the death and immiseration of innumerable families and communities in the U.S., Afghanistan, Pakistan, and beyond…. including the loss of my twin brother).

In his early embrace of neoconservatism, Daniel Bell is not a model, but a cautionary tale. To my mind, his friend and frequent interlocutor Irving Howe provides a better example for navigating the tensions that led Bell to flirt with reactionary politics (and led many of his peers to outright succumb thereto). Howe, like Bell, emerged as a fierce critic of the “New Left.” But rather than letting his frustrations curdle into alienation, he put his nose to the grindstone to reform the (then) contemporary left from within.

Introducing: a three part series on the left (and my evolving relationship with it)

I’ve been thinking about Daniel Bell a lot lately as I’ve been writing my second book because the process of researching and writing We Have Never Been Woke was disorienting – morally, politically and otherwise.

As I discuss in the opening to the book (pp. 1-5), for much of my adult life I subscribed to the “banal liberal” worldview. If you had asked me who was responsible for virtually any social ill, I would’ve responded “the millionaires and the billionaires” and “those damn Republicans” – and I would’ve understood these groups to be largely coextensive. Therefore, the solution to most social problems would be to help the Democrats win, which would enable them to more effectively tax and constrain corporations and super elites — and ultimately redistribute the captured wealth to the genuinely marginalized and disadvantaged in society.

I no longer see the world this way.

Shifts in political coalitions (that have been ongoing for most of my life but came to a head over the last decade) have upended previous assumptions about which party represents elites. These days, each party represents importantly different elite constellations: the Democrats are aligned with multinational corporations and symbolic capitalists, the GOP with “family businesses” and enterprises focused on physical goods and services. Conventional class analysis has grown less predictive for understanding political, cultural and ideological allegiances than looking at the industry sectors folks participate in and the type of work they do therein. Many other contemporary political divisions (the gender divide, the class divide, the diploma divide, the urban-rural divide, racial dealignment) seem to be proxies for this more fundamental schism. There is no “party of the people” today. It certainly isn’t the Democratic Party.

A reductio ad absurdum proof against the “vote blue no matter who” approach to resolving social problems is that many social problems that are supposed to be mitigated by empowering Democrats are, in fact, much worse in communities that Democrats control with one-party rule. Giving Democrats more power is unlikely to address social problems if said issues tend to be more pronounced in areas where the party exercises a near monopoly on power.

Supporters of the Democratic Party often stress that its faults should be overlooked because the alternative is fascism. But as Orwell stressed nearly a century ago, those who hold themselves up as the bulwark against fascism rarely conduct themselves as if that’s literally true. This remains the case with the Democratic Party today: while branding Trump as a danger to democracy itself, party operatives and leaders adopted indulgent and alienating political messaging and strategies that ultimately led to the election of the “fascist” they were supposed to be protecting us from. And over the course of the Trump 2.0 administration, many disastrous policies implemented by Trump and the GOP were piloted, justified, endorsed or (at best) met with limp resistance from the “opposition” party.

Small wonder that, even as the public grows increasingly alienated by Trump, the Democratic Party continues to be held in extremely low esteem.

The more I looked at the political world through the lens of my book, the less confident I felt that the problems I was concerned about could be meaningfully addressed through partisan politics. And so, rather than putting all of my eggs into a single political basket, I try to engage with stakeholders across the spectrum on issues I care about.

As my next essay will describe, the process of researching and writing my first book also deeply complicated my perceptions of redistribution as a lever for addressing social ills.

The third (and likely final) essay in this series will be on varieties of contemporary socialism.

All three essays will adopt a more personal and introspective approach than I usually feel comfortable working within — I’m trying something out as I work on book II.

Stay tuned!

In the meantime, one of the big lessons I take from Daniel Bell is that it’s good to let your work and circumstances change you: one’s beliefs, priorities and commitments should evolve along with world events and one’s own deepening understanding of the political, social and cultural realities. But in the process, it’s important to keep an eye on your compass; otherwise, you run the risk of getting lost.

Daniel Bell’s disorientation ultimately led his public persona to stray far from how he conceived himself. He allowed himself to be entangled in movements he later felt compelled to disown. These are fates I would like to avoid.