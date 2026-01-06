Symbolic Capital(ism)

Symbolic Capital(ism)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Van Ness's avatar
Carl Van Ness
5d

I'm curious as to how "family businesses" are defined. Are the Trumps a family business? I'm not sure I agree with the political and class alignments as you describe them. Yes, the Democrats are more aligned with symbolic capitalists than the GOP, but there are plenty of symbolic capitalists aligned with the GOP. As for multinationals, I don't see any real difference between the two parties. However, I will wait for the book before making any final judgments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keith S Schuerholz's avatar
Keith S Schuerholz
5d

Wouldn't it be easier to say that Bell simply was "led astray" by his own commitment to an unexamined and uninterrogated interior tribalism?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Musa al-Gharbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture