Symbolic Capital(ism)

blake harper's avatar
blake harper
9h

Great work on the descriptive bits, though as usual I disagree pretty strongly with your normative conclusion.

As I read your project in WHNBW and in this piece it is to naturalize wokeness so that we come to accept it as primarily responsive to non-rational (historical and cultural) forces rather than ideological ones. If that's correct, then it's right to conclude that ideological criticisms of wokeness are misplaced because "these arguments will do little to change any underlying cultural dynamics insofar as those dynamics are not products of people having read and internalized work by Foucault et al. to begin with." But I just don't think that's the actual lesson of history. Worse, this rejection of reason through naturalization of ideological phenomena commits the fundamental sin of late-modern sociology: it reduces the progressive history of imperfect political justification to mere rationalizations whose function is to obscure the true agent of history: arational power. And if you believe that, it becomes much easier to stomach political violence.

So let me see if I can convince you otherwise using your own arguments in this piece. You correctly note that "an unrepresentative minority as small as 5% can dominate an institution if they are: intolerant and highly organized" as well as surrounded by compliant, conciliatory peers. But to establish your conclusion while maintaining that premise, I think you would need to show that this minority's intolerance is really non-ideological. If it appears to be ideological, you have to demonstrate that this is just a cover for the power dynamics which are truly explanatory.

But it just seems plain to me and so many others that have studied these traditions that the rhetoric employed by the vocal minorities who capture symbolic capital's institutions is explicitly shaped by marxism, critical theory, and postmodernism. That is part of what makes the vocal minority so intolerant — hostility to persuasion and a disbelief in the rational redeemability of your political adversaries are core rhetorical commitments of those traditions! It's part of what makes them historically novel. As I've said elsewhere, not everyone in the vocal minorities has to have actually read Marcuse, Marx, and Foucault to pick up on the core rhetorical practices that came from their political disciples. The moves one makes in this space are easily learned just from observing peers.

This is why I continue to believe that work to "genealogize or refute “woke” ideas" is not just intellectually important, but politically important. The silent majority in these institutions needs to be equipped with the arguments to feel confident pushing back against the intolerant minority. By spreading awareness of these critiques, we also can loosen the grip of these ideas on the vocal minorities as well — as long as we pair the critiques with an alternative liberal egalitarian program to redirect their prosocial energies.

And if we can successfully loosen the grip of the wokeness on the left, we will — as you rightly point out — also reduce the power of the anti-woke right which is fundamentally reactionary. If they no longer have an easy enemy (or it seems they're no longer the sole defenders of freedom because liberal leftists have turned against the anti-liberals in their party), then their base suddenly has options.

I want to be clear that I think your descriptive project is tremendously valuable. But I think even if you'd deny it, there's an implicit normative commitment embedded within it. Insofar as the project aspires to sufficiently explain wokeness primarily in causal-historical terms rather than primarily in ideological terms, it's natural to conclude that "there is little practical point to trying to genealogize or refute “woke” ideas." I'm happy to agree with you that the causal-historical class-preservation dynamics can do a lot of explanatory work. But ideological commitments are still the most important. I happen to think they are more causally responsible for awokenings than you do, but even if they weren't they'd still be more important to focus on because they're the ones that can actually move people non-coercively. Those should be the focus of political persuasion if we want to move beyond awokenings and open up space for liberal egalitarianism that actually benefits poor and working people.

