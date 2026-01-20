Symbolic Capital(ism)

Symbolic Capital(ism)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
blake harper's avatar
blake harper
1d

Great post, definitely one worth paying for if folks don't already subscribe. Here are a few more prescriptions that left-liberal folks might consider:

1/ Improve detection with technology: as you rightly note the single biggest deterrent for crime is the likelihood that a would-be criminal would be caught; not the significance of the punishment. To increase the proportion of crime that's detected, we need to massively scale up our detection capabilities beyond just hiring more police. That means more cameras, easier reporting, and better data management. People like to hate on Palantir with half-baked takes, but this is a huge part of what they enable.

2/ Efficiently allocate scarce police resources by focusing on "hot spots:" meta-analyses show that policing small, high-crime areas in conjunction with community efforts to change the physical environment in those areas (cleanup, etc.) is one of the highest ROI uses of law enforcement dollars and disproportionately works to reduce crime without just shifting it elsewhere. (i)

3/ Skew towards pre-arraignment dismissals for first-time misdemeanors: the vast majority of deterrent effects come from getting caught. Giving someone a record generally causes more harm than good. Of course, this can't be an "everyone gets 1 free misdemeanor" policy — there has to be some likelihood that cases actually go to arraignment. But there can be other consequences independent of prosecution. E.g. in Denmark, people arrested for misdemeanors get DNA samples taken which make it ~50% more likely that they're caught if they commit another crime. Huge deterrence effect with low cost to their future employment and housing prospects. (ii)

4/ Stricter sentencing for repeat offenders: in evidence-based left-liberal activist communities, it's become common practice to distinguish between interventions aimed at the "chronically" homeless and the non-chronically homeless. They recognize that these populations differ systematically and so policy interventions must also differ dramatically. We have to push for the same distinction to become common knowledge in criminal justice reform circles. Repeat offenders have a very different risk profile than first-time offenders, and interventions need to account for the risk that repeat offenders are much more likely to continue offending without dramatic (and sometimes harsh) intervention. We can drastically reduce the prevalence of crime and its impact on the most vulnerable if we have strict sentencing requirements for repeat offenders.

5/ Offer more bite-sized, short-term credentialing opportunities for rehabilitation: have to give employers credible signals for low-risk hires that can over-shadow the negative signal of a criminal record (ban-the-box proposals don't work, fwiw). This means we have to create more ways for criminals to pursue and achieve "employability" credentials while incarcerated. Some evidence suggests those who do get these certificates have callback rates almost similar to those with non-criminal records. (iii)

Lot's more to say about what works in criminal justice reform. The one thing I think is missing from this piece though is a reflection on the role that exculpatory sociological narratives have played in both (a) fostering the bias towards leniency among symbolic capitalists, and (b) giving criminals a narrative frame to explain away their own actions.

As a sociologist, I think you're well-placed to push back on these narratives. We don't have to go full Dalrymple and say "criminologists cause crime" but we should recognize that treating criminals as products of their environment has genuinely misled the public and actively contribute to the immiseration of those who are most vulnerable to crime. They are peak luxury beliefs, and they flow straight from the seminar room. We symbolic capitalists have got to challenge these ideas at the top — in the faculty lounge, in campus talks, in elite media publications, at our dinner parties, at town halls, on social media, at work, etc.

I'll be curious to see if any of that makes it into the new book!

(i) https://cina.gmu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Braga-Weisburd2020_Article_DoesHotSpotsPolicingHaveMeanin.pdf

(ii) https://jenniferdoleac.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/DNA_Denmark.pdf

(iii) https://www.brookings.edu/articles/forget-ban-the-box-and-give-ex-prisoners-employability-certificates/

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lew Perin's avatar
Lew Perin
1d

This probably isn’t a gigantic point, but you mention that during the Biden administration the black death rate from homicide fell but black "nonlethal violent victimization" rose. Can we really take this at face value? I’m sure you’ve heard repeatedly that of all crime statistics the homicide rate is the most trustworthy.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Musa al-Gharbi
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Musa al-Gharbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture