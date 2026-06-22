Symbolic Capital(ism)

Symbolic Capital(ism)

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blake harper's avatar
blake harper
2d

Great essay.

I’m personally eager to learn more about what these conversations with other sociologists look like in practice. Like, on the one hand I’m naively surprised to see them so eager to embrace an argument which is so damning of their discipline and its influence.

On the other hand, it’s entirely predictable because warmly embracing the arguments in WHNBW serves the same kind of signaling function — “look at how much more enlightened self-critical I am than all those other self-interested sociologists who are unaware of the damage their false ideologies do to our political project!”

Like at what point does it actually dawn on folks in the discipline that to take your arguments seriously is to kick away the ladder of critical theory? I picture all these finger-snapping, yaaas-kinging sociologists in your talks furiously nodding along and then going back to doing exactly what they were doing before — spreading the good word of Marcuse and Bourdieu and Foucault to students who have no idea their teachers are engaged in a kind of ironic meta-game and so go on to just reproduce another generation of symbolic capitalists.

Do you ever kind of look out at your academic audiences in disbelief, like “if you truly understood what I was saying, you’d get up and leave this talk right now?” I guess I’m just curious how this kind of performative incoherence worry gets addressed (if at all) in your (very deserved) roadshows.

Thanks again for sharing.

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Tom Mull's avatar
Tom Mull
1d

Great essay! I look forward to the new book "Those People". You have become my favorite living sociologist (now that Jurgen Habermas is dead -- He was a Philosopher and a Sociologist). Tom =)

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