Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. are now driven heavily (although not exclusively) by the small share who remain unvaccinated. According to the latest CDC estimates, an unvaccinated American is 14 times more likely to die of COVID-related complications as compared to someone who has two doses of the vaccine – and they are 68 times more likely to die from COVID-related health problems than someone who is ‘boosted.’

Explanations for persistent vaccine hesitancy abound. An increasingly dominant narrative, especially within progressive spaces, is that failure to comply with the directives of public health officials is absurd and must be driven by some pathology or deficit. Among those who subscribe to this worldview, debates turn around largely identifying the primary malfunction of ‘those people’: Are they ignorant? Brainwashed? Stupid? Selfish and apathetic? All of the above? Left off the menu is the possibility that hesitancy and non-compliance may actually be reasonable responses to the how experts and other elites have conducted themselves, both before and during the pandemic.

Yet there are many powerful and fairly-straightforward reasons for people to be suspicious of authorities, both with respect to the COVID-19 vaccine and other pandemic-related public health guidance. In no particular order:

Any of these factors could reasonably contribute to mistrust and non-compliance. And critically, these have just been issues related specifically to vaccines. There have been many similar tensions with respect to authorities’ approach to COVID-19 more broadly. For instance:

Again, any of these factors could easily and quite reasonably generate skepticism about authorities and their advice, including as it relates to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a world where the experts are regularly wrong but continue to project high levels of confidence even as they change their minds and update their policies, where elite narratives about the crisis often seem to be inappropriately colored by political and financial considerations, where those who share one’s own background, values and interests do not seem to have a ‘seat at the table’ in making the rules — and especially among populations that have a long history of neglect and mistreatment by the elite class (leading to high levels of pre-existing and well-founded mistrust even before the pandemic) – it would actually be bizarre to unquestioningly believe and unwaveringly conform to elite guidance. This would not be a sign of cognitive health.

Put another way, there is no need to appeal to Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Donald Trump or internet ‘fake news’ to explain why so many have been skeptical of, or resistant to, recommendation by state officials, experts, journalists, et al. As sociologist Gil Eyal aptly put it, mistrust of authorities is actually not much of a puzzle. Compelling reasons not to trust elites or conform to their guidance are almost innumerable (I barely scratched the surface in the examples above). Perhaps the real mystery, Eyal argues, is trust rather than mistrust, voluntary compliance not rebellion, effective persuasion not persistent doubt.

Overall, the CDC estimates that roughly three quarters of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, and 87 percent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Outright vaccine refusal, in other words, is relatively rare among Americans (although many seem to have taken one dose of the vaccine and decided not to pursue second doses or boosters).

And whether we’re talking about people who have (so far) declined the vaccine altogether or those who declined to pursue second shots or boosters, most who are vaccine hesitant are not resolutely anti-vaccine. Nor do they subscribe to the eccentric theories that get tossed around on the internet and hyped up in the media. Hardcore conspiratorial ‘anti-vaxxers’ occupy a lot of the public discourse and public imagination with respect to vaccine refusal, but they are not representative of most vaccine-hesitant Americans. Rather than being a ‘lost cause,’ the reality is that hesitant people across the country are stepping forward to be vaccinated in ever-larger numbers.

Likewise, most of the COVID-19 related ‘resistance’ movements have not been oriented around opposition to vaccines per se, but rather to vaccine mandates and passports, and to COVID-19 related lockdowns, closures and masking requirements. That is, they are typically opposed to coercive (and often quite costly, dubiously effective, and legally questionable) state policies intended to contain the pandemic. Irrespective of whether one agrees or disagrees with these campaigns, it is misleading and unhelpful to conflate these dissenters with ‘anti-vaxxers,’ as many have done.

All said, despite all the major problems described above, the COVID-19 campaign has actually been one of the most ambitious and successful rapid vaccination drives in U.S. history. Pockets of skepticism remain. From a public health perspective, this unfortunate. From a humanitarian perspective, it is often tragic. Yet it is important to bear in mind that many have legitimate reasons to be apprehensive towards authorities and skeptical of their advice — and it is possible to effectively mitigate their concerns. Most holdouts are persuadable. Indeed, they are being persuaded every day.