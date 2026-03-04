Symbolic Capital(ism)

Mac Gander
4d

this is a great piece and I wish that my friends on the left would read it. You've influenced my thinking a great deal, as a long time card carrying symbolic capitalist, and the analysis that sees at least 60% of the American population and perhaps closer to 80%, essentially pitted against a party that seeks to inoculate itself from self-examination by talking about oligarchs exclusively, seems essential to me in thinking about what the Democrats need to do in 2028 to be viable for more than a single term.

I live in Brazil now and it is interesting to see how the countries vast inequality is layered over a comprehensive system of Rights, that include healthcare, education, and a basic income. The system is sketchy and imperfect, but the access to free healthcare is a reality and the nature of poverty in the nation has changed fundamental ways since 1988 when these policies were adopted. If indeed we're at a historical moment when the economy could be as severely challenged as it was in the Great Depression, then it seems like time would be right to change the system of Charity and piecemeal government support that currently exists.

Aarati Martino
4d

I admire you so much for your intellectual integrity Professor Al Gharbi! You always do your best to talk the talk and walk the walk and it is not easy! Will always trust you bc unlike our fellow symbolic capitalists, you and your wife actually sent your kids to NYC public schools.

