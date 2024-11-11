Symbolic Capital(ism)
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A Graveyard of Bad Election Narratives
All the prominent but obviously false narratives about the 2024 election prepared for burial in one convenient post.
Nov 11
•
Musa al-Gharbi
317
Share this post
A Graveyard of Bad Election Narratives
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Contextualizing the 2024 Election: It's the (Knowledge) Economy, Stupid
The urban v. rural divide, the gender divide and the diploma divide are all proxies for the most fundamental division in contemporary U.S. politics
Nov 6
•
Musa al-Gharbi
56
Share this post
Contextualizing the 2024 Election: It's the (Knowledge) Economy, Stupid
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Book Review: The Road to Wigan Pier
George Orwell's 1939 study of the working class and the left remains as challenging and relevant today as it was at time of publication.
Nov 3
•
Musa al-Gharbi
78
Share this post
Book Review: The Road to Wigan Pier
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2024
Critics Respond to We Have Never Been Woke
A brief sketch of how folks have been reacting to the book plus my thoughts on some common lines of critique.
Oct 26
•
Musa al-Gharbi
30
Share this post
Critics Respond to We Have Never Been Woke
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
We Have Never Been Woke: Available In Stores Now!
The book has now been officially published by Princeton University Press and is available in most bookstores and online retailers.
Oct 8
•
Musa al-Gharbi
18
Share this post
We Have Never Been Woke: Available In Stores Now!
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
September 2024
Two Cheers for the Woke
There's a lot to criticize about symbolic capitalists and their social order. But it's not all bad news.
Sep 30
•
Musa al-Gharbi
34
Share this post
Two Cheers for the Woke
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
We Have Never Been Woke: One Month to Launch!!!
Reserve your copy today. And if you'd like to book me for an interview, a talk or an original essay, reach out ASAP.
Sep 10
•
Musa al-Gharbi
12
Share this post
We Have Never Been Woke: One Month to Launch!!!
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Biggest Bias in Higher Education is Not Political or Ideological Per Se
More than anything, the academy reflects the interests, values and perspectives of highly-educated, relatively affluent, urban and suburban whites.
Sep 4
•
Musa al-Gharbi
34
Share this post
The Biggest Bias in Higher Education is Not Political or Ideological Per Se
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
July 2024
Video Games Have Never Been Woke
The gaming industry has become far more symbolically liberal over the last decade. It’s critical to contextualize these shifts.
Jul 22
•
Musa al-Gharbi
23
Share this post
Video Games Have Never Been Woke
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
The Symbolic Professions Are Super WEIRD
They select for characteristically WEIRD people and exacerbate those tendencies further. The consequences are more significant than might be immediately…
Jul 8
•
Musa al-Gharbi
65
Share this post
The Symbolic Professions Are Super WEIRD
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
June 2024
Introduction to the Symbolic Economy
The post 1960s shift away from industry changed so much more than how many people make money.
Jun 19
•
Musa al-Gharbi
40
Share this post
Introduction to the Symbolic Economy
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2024
Meet the Symbolic Capitalists
I’m a symbolic capitalist. If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you are too.
May 28
•
Musa al-Gharbi
60
Share this post
Meet the Symbolic Capitalists
musaalgharbi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Musa al-Gharbi
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts