Symbolic Capital(ism)

A Graveyard of Bad Election Narratives
All the prominent but obviously false narratives about the 2024 election prepared for burial in one convenient post.
  
Musa al-Gharbi
Contextualizing the 2024 Election: It's the (Knowledge) Economy, Stupid
The urban v. rural divide, the gender divide and the diploma divide are all proxies for the most fundamental division in contemporary U.S. politics
  
Musa al-Gharbi
Book Review: The Road to Wigan Pier
George Orwell's 1939 study of the working class and the left remains as challenging and relevant today as it was at time of publication.
  
Musa al-Gharbi

October 2024

Critics Respond to We Have Never Been Woke
A brief sketch of how folks have been reacting to the book plus my thoughts on some common lines of critique.
  
Musa al-Gharbi
We Have Never Been Woke: Available In Stores Now!
The book has now been officially published by Princeton University Press and is available in most bookstores and online retailers.
  
Musa al-Gharbi
September 2024

Two Cheers for the Woke
There's a lot to criticize about symbolic capitalists and their social order. But it's not all bad news.
  
Musa al-Gharbi
We Have Never Been Woke: One Month to Launch!!!
Reserve your copy today. And if you'd like to book me for an interview, a talk or an original essay, reach out ASAP.
  
Musa al-Gharbi
The Biggest Bias in Higher Education is Not Political or Ideological Per Se
More than anything, the academy reflects the interests, values and perspectives of highly-educated, relatively affluent, urban and suburban whites.
  
Musa al-Gharbi

July 2024

June 2024

Introduction to the Symbolic Economy
The post 1960s shift away from industry changed so much more than how many people make money.
  
Musa al-Gharbi

May 2024

Meet the Symbolic Capitalists
I’m a symbolic capitalist. If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you are too.
  
Musa al-Gharbi
